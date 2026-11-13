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🍽️ Rancho Cucamonga Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings
Rancho Cucamonga’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few local spots are hiring. Good mix of flexible hours, tips, and chances to grow in hospitality.
Housekeeper (Sundays required)
- Employer: Fairfield by Marriott Rancho Cucamonga
- Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (in person)
- Pay: $16.90 – $17.40 per hour + tips
Hotel housekeeping role where you clean about 13 guest rooms per 8-hour shift and help keep that “home away from home” feel. Comes with flexible schedule and Marriott hotel discounts for you, family, and friends.
Busser
- Employer: Kuwada Sushi
- Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- Type: In person
- Pay: From $20.00 per hour
Support a busy sushi restaurant by clearing and resetting tables, helping run food, and keeping the dining room spotless. Great fit if you’re energetic, like working on your feet, and want to build experience in restaurants.
Beer Server / Taproom Attendant
- Employer: Coriander & Co. (WIMS LLC dba Sour Cellars)
- Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: From $16.90 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid sick time, paid training
Front-of-house taproom role pouring craft beer, chatting with guests about styles and flavors, and keeping the bar area clean and stocked. Night and weekend availability is required, and you’ll need (or be able to get) California RBS certification.
If something here looks good, click through, check the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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