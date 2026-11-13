Rancho Cucamonga’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few local spots are hiring. Good mix of flexible hours, tips, and chances to grow in hospitality.

Employer: Fairfield by Marriott Rancho Cucamonga

Fairfield by Marriott Rancho Cucamonga Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in person)

Full-time or Part-time (in person) Pay: $16.90 – $17.40 per hour + tips

Hotel housekeeping role where you clean about 13 guest rooms per 8-hour shift and help keep that “home away from home” feel. Comes with flexible schedule and Marriott hotel discounts for you, family, and friends.

Employer: Kuwada Sushi

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Type: In person

In person Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Support a busy sushi restaurant by clearing and resetting tables, helping run food, and keeping the dining room spotless. Great fit if you’re energetic, like working on your feet, and want to build experience in restaurants.

Employer: Coriander & Co. (WIMS LLC dba Sour Cellars)

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Type: Part-time , in person

, in person Pay: From $16.90 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid sick time, paid training

Front-of-house taproom role pouring craft beer, chatting with guests about styles and flavors, and keeping the bar area clean and stocked. Night and weekend availability is required, and you’ll need (or be able to get) California RBS certification.

If something here looks good, click through, check the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.