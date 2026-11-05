⚠️ CVWD phone bill payment system temporarily down

⚠️ Phone payments to CVWD temporarily down

The Cucamonga Valley Water District (CVWD) phone payment system is temporarily unavailable as of November 4, 2026.

You can still pay your water bill:

Online

In person at the Customer Service counter during regular hours: Monday–Thursday, 7 am–6 pm Closed Fridays

at the during regular hours:

Customer Service address: 10440 Ashford Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730-2799

Phone (for questions, not payments right now): 855-654-2893

CVWD says their team is working quickly to fix the issue and appreciates your patience.