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Rancho Cucamonga

⚠️ CVWD phone bill payment system temporarily down

6 days ago

⚠️ Phone payments to CVWD temporarily down

The Cucamonga Valley Water District (CVWD) phone payment system is temporarily unavailable as of November 4, 2026.

You can still pay your water bill:

  • Online
  • In person at the Customer Service counter during regular hours:
    • Monday–Thursday, 7 am–6 pm
    • Closed Fridays

Customer Service address: 10440 Ashford Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730-2799
Phone (for questions, not payments right now): 855-654-2893

CVWD says their team is working quickly to fix the issue and appreciates your patience.

More Info: Alert Center • CVWD's Phone Payment System is Temp...

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