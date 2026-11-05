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Rancho Cucamonga
⚠️ CVWD phone bill payment system temporarily down
6 days ago
⚠️ Phone payments to CVWD temporarily down
The Cucamonga Valley Water District (CVWD) phone payment system is temporarily unavailable as of November 4, 2026.
You can still pay your water bill:
- Online
- In person at the Customer Service counter during regular hours:
- Monday–Thursday, 7 am–6 pm
- Closed Fridays
Customer Service address: 10440 Ashford Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730-2799
Phone (for questions, not payments right now): 855-654-2893
CVWD says their team is working quickly to fix the issue and appreciates your patience.
More Info: Alert Center • CVWD's Phone Payment System is Temp...
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