⚠️ CVWD phone payment system temporarily unavailable

⚠️ CVWD phone payments temporarily down; pay online or in person

As of November 4, 2026, 5:27 PM, the Cucamonga Valley Water District (CVWD) phone payment system is temporarily unavailable.

You can still pay your water bill:

Online (normal online payment options are available)

(normal online payment options are available) In person at the Customer Service counter during regular hours: Monday–Thursday, 7 am–6 pm Closed Fridays

at the during regular hours:

Customer Service address: Cucamonga Valley Water District

10440 Ashford Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730-2799

Phone (for general questions): 855-654-2893

CVWD says their team is working quickly to fix the phone payment issue and appreciates your patience.