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Rancho Cucamonga
⚠️ CVWD phone payment system temporarily unavailable
6 days ago
⚠️ CVWD phone payments temporarily down; pay online or in person
As of November 4, 2026, 5:27 PM, the Cucamonga Valley Water District (CVWD) phone payment system is temporarily unavailable.
You can still pay your water bill:
- Online (normal online payment options are available)
- In person at the Customer Service counter during regular hours:
- Monday–Thursday, 7 am–6 pm
- Closed Fridays
Customer Service address: Cucamonga Valley Water District
10440 Ashford Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730-2799
Phone (for general questions): 855-654-2893
CVWD says their team is working quickly to fix the phone payment issue and appreciates your patience.
More Info: Alert Center • Cucamonga Valley Water District, CA...
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