Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Rancho Cucamonga

⚠️ CVWD phone payment system temporarily unavailable

6 days ago

⚠️ CVWD phone payments temporarily down; pay online or in person

As of November 4, 2026, 5:27 PM, the Cucamonga Valley Water District (CVWD) phone payment system is temporarily unavailable.

You can still pay your water bill:

  • Online (normal online payment options are available)
  • In person at the Customer Service counter during regular hours:
    • Monday–Thursday, 7 am–6 pm
    • Closed Fridays

Customer Service address: Cucamonga Valley Water District
10440 Ashford Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730-2799
Phone (for general questions): 855-654-2893

CVWD says their team is working quickly to fix the phone payment issue and appreciates your patience.

More Info: Alert Center • Cucamonga Valley Water District, CA...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments