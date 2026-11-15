Rancho Cordova neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up if you move fast.

Item: Wooden glider rocking chair

Condition: Comfortable wooden glider with cushioned seat and backrest

Location: Anatolia, Rancho Cordova, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice wooden glider rocking chair with padding on both the seat and back. A good fit for a cozy corner, nursery, or reading spot.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Box of floodlights and accessories

Details: Includes blue and clear bulbs, floodlight holder, and cord connect lock to help keep cords dry

Location: Sunridge Park, Rancho Cordova, CA

Category: Tools

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy floodlights for outdoor lighting or projects. Comes with different bulb colors and parts to help protect your cord connections from moisture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Life-sized Isabella from Encanto cardboard standee

Condition: Free – owner doesn’t want to throw it away

Location: Anatolia, Rancho Cordova, CA

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun life-sized cardboard standee of Isabella from Encanto. Great for kids’ parties, themed movie nights, or room decor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Rancho Cordova tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.