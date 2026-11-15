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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Rancho Cordova Today
Rancho Cordova neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up if you move fast.
Wooden Glider Rocking Chair
Item: Wooden glider rocking chair
Condition: Comfortable wooden glider with cushioned seat and backrest
Location: Anatolia, Rancho Cordova, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice wooden glider rocking chair with padding on both the seat and back. A good fit for a cozy corner, nursery, or reading spot.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Floodlights
Item: Box of floodlights and accessories
Details: Includes blue and clear bulbs, floodlight holder, and cord connect lock to help keep cords dry
Location: Sunridge Park, Rancho Cordova, CA
Category: Tools
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy floodlights for outdoor lighting or projects. Comes with different bulb colors and parts to help protect your cord connections from moisture.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Isabella from Encanto Cardboard Standee
Item: Life-sized Isabella from Encanto cardboard standee
Condition: Free – owner doesn’t want to throw it away
Location: Anatolia, Rancho Cordova, CA
Category: Toys & games
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun life-sized cardboard standee of Isabella from Encanto. Great for kids’ parties, themed movie nights, or room decor.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Rancho Cordova tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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