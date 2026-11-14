Rancho Cordova’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on work and advanced manufacturing careers. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: AH Parts Dismantlers

AH Parts Dismantlers Location: Rancho Cordova, CA (3559 Recycle Rd)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $21.00/hour

On-your-feet warehouse role handling auto parts: taking photos, pulling and scanning items, wrapping, and keeping the space organized. Good fit if you like steady, focused work, a flexible schedule, and employee discounts, and don’t mind a no-phones, no-chit-chat environment.

Employer: Prototek Digital Manufacturing

Location: Rancho Cordova, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:30am–3:00pm)

Pay Range: $38 – $52/hour

Senior-level CNC role doing advanced programming and multi-axis machining for aerospace, defense, medical, and robotics parts. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, 9 paid holidays, and education reimbursement, plus room to grow if you’re an experienced machinist who can work independently.

Employer: Butcher Power Products

Location: Rancho Cordova, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manufacturing quality role focused on switchboard and switchgear products, from incoming inspection through final test and customer acceptance. Great if you have 3+ years of quality engineering, know ISO 9001, FMEA, SPC, CAPA, and 8D, and want to drive continuous improvement and support audits and new product launches.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.