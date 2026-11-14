Rancho Cordova has some solid front-line jobs right now, from crafty retail to tools and auto parts. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with several roles paying $20+/hour.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Rancho Cordova, CA

Rancho Cordova, CA Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $20.00/hour (depends on experience and location)

(depends on experience and location) Why it’s worth a look: Steady hours between 6am–10pm, strong employee discounts, paid time off, medical/dental/vision for all associates, and a company-matched 401(k). Great if you want a part-time retail role with a clear path to full-time and promotion.

Employer: AH Parts Dismantlers

AH Parts Dismantlers Location: Rancho Cordova, CA 95742 (3559 Recycle Rd)

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742 (3559 Recycle Rd) Type: Full-time (8-hour day shift)

(8-hour day shift) Pay: From $23.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you love cars and know auto parts. Mostly desk work with a 2-day training program, handling diagrams, inventory, and later phone/walk-in orders. They want fast typists (50+ WPM) and offer a focused, no-cell-phone work environment.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Rancho Cordova, CA (Store SAC–RANCHO CORDOVA)

Rancho Cordova, CA (Store SAC–RANCHO CORDOVA) Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay Range: $16.90 – $19.70/hour , overtime-eligible

, overtime-eligible Why it’s worth a look: Great if you enjoy crafts and creative projects. You’ll help customers shop, run the register, unload trucks, stock shelves, and may be cross-trained in custom framing. Includes employee discounts and access to a range of benefits depending on eligibility.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.