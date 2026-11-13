A mountain lion was seen on Tuesday in the business park area near Gold Canal Dr in Rancho Cordova. The animal stayed away from people and was not in a residential area. It did not approach or bother anyone.

Rancho Cordova Animal Services checked the report and told the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which handles large wildlife in our area. Neighbors who see a mountain lion or other large wildlife should give it plenty of space and call the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at 916-414-6464.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Rancho Cordova