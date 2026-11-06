Special District Leaders Meet at Hagan Community Center

The Cordova Recreation & Park District hosted the California Special Districts Association (CSDA) Sacramento Area Chapter membership meeting at the Hagan Community Center in Rancho Cordova. The meeting included a tour of the Cordova Community Pool led by Jamie Brown and a presentation from the Special District Risk Management Authority, which shared information on special district services and sponsored lunch. The CSDA Sacramento Area Chapter works to bring together special district staff across the Sacramento area to support teamwork and stronger local districts.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cordova Rec & Park District