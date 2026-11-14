Ramsey’s got a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from creative entry-level work to higher-paying outside sales. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already know your way around customers and quotas.

Employer: Eastwick College Nutley

Eastwick College Nutley Location: Ramsey, NJ (on-site, multiple campuses in Northern NJ)

(on-site, multiple campuses in Northern NJ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role for a recent grad who loves social media, video, and design. You’ll create content for Instagram/TikTok, design flyers and ads, help with email campaigns, and cover campus events. Comes with medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: New Castle Building Products

Location: Ramsey, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$100,000/year + commission

Road-based sales role calling on contractors and builders for roofing, siding, windows, and more. You’ll grow accounts, quote jobs, manage a CRM, and build long-term relationships, with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays).

Employer: New Castle Building Products

Location: Ramsey, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$34/hour

Customer-facing role inside the branch, helping walk-in and call-in customers with quotes, orders, returns, and product questions. They’re willing to train, and you get steady hours, benefits, 401(k) match, and paid vacation/holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting makes it clear if it’s a fit. And if you apply, do it soon so your resume hits the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.