Ramsey’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and technical careers on offer. If you like building real products and seeing results fast, these are worth a look.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Ramsey, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on custom stainless steel equipment, improving how parts are built and assembled. You’ll analyze workflows, use Lean/Six Sigma tools, and partner with design, production, and quality teams to boost safety, quality, and efficiency.

Employer: Life Fitness / Hammer Strength

Location: Ramsey, MN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $22.25–$26.15/hour + $2.00/hour shift differential, overtime eligible

Hands-on role doing grinding and finishing work on fitness equipment to set standards. Comes with a production bonus plan, strong benefits (401k match, medical, PTO, more), and access to an on-site fitness center.

Employer: Trinity Glass International Inc

Location: Ramsey, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help get products ready for paint by loading parts, sanding, masking, and fixing small defects so finishes come out clean. Offers competitive pay, bonuses for attendance and referrals, 401k with match, benefits, PTO, and a casual shop vibe with cookouts and free coffee.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.