🏗️ Ramsey, MN Engineering Roles with Multiple $110K–$220K Openings

Ramsey’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in custom machinery and automation. If you’re a seasoned mechanical pro, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Delta ModTech

Delta ModTech Location: Ramsey, MN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000/year (DOE)

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, short- & long-term disability, FSA, HSA with match, 401(k) match, PTO, discretionary bonus

Lead complex mechanical designs for custom web converting, coating, and automation systems using Inventor 3D CAD and AutoCAD 2D. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in custom machinery or automation, enjoy owning projects from concept to debug, and like working closely with cross‑functional teams and customers.

Note: There is a duplicate posting for this same Senior Mechanical Engineer role on LinkedIn; details and employer are the same.

Employer: Delta ModTech

Delta ModTech Location: Ramsey, MN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $160,000 – $220,000/year (DOE)

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, short- & long-term disability, FSA, HSA with match, 401(k) match, PTO, discretionary bonus

Lead a 21-person mechanical engineering team focused on custom converting, packaging, and coating machinery. You’ll blend hands-on technical leadership with people management, driving DFM, design standards, schedule and budget performance, and a servant-leadership culture.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application or save it for later this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.