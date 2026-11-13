📅 Free Winter Seed Sowing workshop coming in February

Ramsey County recently hosted a full Native Seed Cleaning Workshop at the Ramsey County Environmental Center, where 64 residents learned how to clean and process seeds from over 50 Minnesota native plant species and took seeds home for their own gardens.

The next event with MN SEED Project is a free Winter Seed Sowing workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 6–8 p.m. at the Environmental Center. Everyone is welcome.

After workshops, attendees can also tour the center’s hazardous waste and electronics recycling areas and learn about free recycling, reuse and safe disposal options.

Registration for the Winter Seed Sowing workshop opens in January. To see details and other upcoming events, visit RamseyRecycles.com/EC.