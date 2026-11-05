undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Minnesota
Online tool lets residents track benefit case status
5 days ago
Residents who have applied for or are getting SNAP (food), Cash, Child Care, or Emergency Assistance can now use a free and secure online Case Status Tracker from the State of Minnesota to check their case status. Access the tracker here: https://mnbenefits.mn.gov/status/pages/checkStatus
This content is adapted from materials provided by Ramsey County, Minnesota
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.