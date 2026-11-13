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Insurance fraud arrests tied to Ramona and countywide scheme
Two men have been arrested in an insurance fraud case affecting people in Ramona and across San Diego County.
On Thursday, November 12, just before 5:00 a.m., Sheriff’s detectives from the Ramona Substation, with help from Lakeside deputies and the Sheriff’s SED/SWAT team, served several search warrants around the county. Locations included a storefront in the 4200 block of El Cajon Boulevard in the City of San Diego and a home in the 100 block of Hope Street in Ramona.
The case involves false reports of stolen vehicles to collect insurance money. Detectives also recovered a 1953 Harley Davidson motorcycle worth about $60,000.
Mehran Rooei (DOB 12/07/1964) and Alireza Rooei (DOB 10/22/1994) were booked into San Diego Central Jail on multiple insurance fraud charges. Alireza also faces a court order violation charge.
If you know anything about this case, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (858) 868-3200 or the Ramona Sheriff’s Substation at (760) 738-2403, or email Scott.Roller@sdsheriff.org.
More Info: Insurance Fraud Investigation - Ramona | News Rele...
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