Two men have been arrested in an insurance fraud case affecting people in Ramona and across San Diego County.

On Thursday, November 12, just before 5:00 a.m., Sheriff’s detectives from the Ramona Substation, with help from Lakeside deputies and the Sheriff’s SED/SWAT team, served several search warrants around the county. Locations included a storefront in the 4200 block of El Cajon Boulevard in the City of San Diego and a home in the 100 block of Hope Street in Ramona.

The case involves false reports of stolen vehicles to collect insurance money. Detectives also recovered a 1953 Harley Davidson motorcycle worth about $60,000.

Mehran Rooei (DOB 12/07/1964) and Alireza Rooei (DOB 10/22/1994) were booked into San Diego Central Jail on multiple insurance fraud charges. Alireza also faces a court order violation charge.

If you know anything about this case, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (858) 868-3200 or the Ramona Sheriff’s Substation at (760) 738-2403, or email Scott.Roller@sdsheriff.org.