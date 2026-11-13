📅 Turkey Bingo for all ages at the library

Bring the family out for Turkey Bingo at the Ralls County Library.

This event is open to all ages and runs on:

Wednesday, Nov 18, 2026, 4:00–5:00 PM

Wednesday, Nov 25, 2026, 4:00–5:00 PM

If you’re looking for a simple, fun outing after school or work, this is an easy way to get out of the house and enjoy some time together at the library.