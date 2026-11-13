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Ralls County
📅 All-ages Turkey Bingo at Ralls County Library
9 days ago
📅 Turkey Bingo for all ages at the library
Bring the family out for Turkey Bingo at the Ralls County Library.
This event is open to all ages and runs on:
- Wednesday, Nov 18, 2026, 4:00–5:00 PM
- Wednesday, Nov 25, 2026, 4:00–5:00 PM
If you’re looking for a simple, fun outing after school or work, this is an easy way to get out of the house and enjoy some time together at the library.
More Info: Turkey Bingo — Ralls County Library
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