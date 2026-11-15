“Just got everybody out of there as quickly as possible,” Belichick said. “Play the game between the whistles. And yeah, that’s not what we’re here for.”

His players had to address it, linebacker Derek McDonald calling it “unnecessary” and wide receiver Jordan Shipp apologized on behalf of the team despite not knowing exactly what transpired as he mourned an end-of-game blunder on the sideline. But Belichick has side-stepped addressing a lot in his Tar Heels’ tenure. And even after three losses in the last four weeks, all three emotional losses that appeared to have a draining effect on the Tar Heels regardless of if they’ll admit it, Saturday proved it can get uglier. In the Belichick era, it feels just like another moment.

Louisville defensive back Jabari Mack’s interception of freshman quarterback Travis Burgess ended the final chance for the Tar Heels to salvage a dreary offensive game that nullified a strong defensive outing, keeping one of the ACC’s best offenses to just 16 points.

It was a game that was, in some ways, was a picture of Belichick’s second season. UNC has undoubtably gotten better after a brutal 4-8 finish a season ago. Four weeks ago, it sat at 4-2 following back-to-back wins over Pittsburgh and rival Duke. And despite losing 75% of its next four games, there have been reasons to think why the promise suggested by that start isn’t a mirage. The Tar Heels showed that on Saturday, as the defense stymied the Cardinals to hold them to just a single touchdown. But things went brutally on the other end.

So in a game where one side of the ball should get significant credit, UNC remains without a positive result. Burgess nearly provided some life for a horrid UNC offense, finally getting it a score for the first time since its first drive with 3 minutes, 43 seconds to play in the game. But it was late enough where UNC would only get one more chance.

And the freshman’s final pass of the game was bobbled by wide receiver Jordan Shipp, who couldn’t prevent Mack from snatching an interception out of the air and ending the game.

“My team trusted me to give me the ball in that situation,” Shipp said. “No matter what happened, I got to come down with that ball regardless.”

UNC (5-5, 2-4 ACC) entered this game with bowl eligibility on the line, sitting at five wins with three games remaining. That sixth, elusive win might come still, either against Virginia on the road or a disastrous version of its in-state rival, NC State. But in is second-to-last opportunity at home this season, Belichick’s group came up short again, leaving just the season finale against the Wolfpack to add to his one and only win over an ACC team at home in two seasons.

And it went so badly after it started rather well. Louisville (7-3, 6-2) can score, entering Saturday ranked third in the ACC with 40.8 points per game. So while the Cardinals scored on their first two possessions, things were looking good for the Tar Heels. They went 12 plays for 75 yards and a touchdown on their first drive and similarly-strong play on the other side held the dynamic Cardinals offense to just two field goals. UNC got the ball back with 14:16 to go in the second quarter, and momentum. But then Louisville’s Koen Entringer got into the backfield untouched. He swatted the ball free of Edwards for a sack-fumble, UNC losing the fumble and allowing Louisville to turn it into a touchdown four plays later. The Tar Heels sputtered after the Cardinals took a 13-7 lead. UNC punted on its next three drives before halftime. Including the negative yardage on the fumble, the Tar Heels moved just 15 yards over their final four drives of the half. It took UNC 26:18 of game time to get another first down, which was — fortunately for the Tar Heels — matched by some good play on the defensive side to keep Louisville from adding any points to its halftime total. It finally got a few chunk plays, with Edwards hitting tight end Jelani Thurman for 34 yards down the left sideline before running back Benjamin Hall added a 14-yard rush. And then more disaster struck. Edwards was sacked with 9:14 left in the third quarter, and stayed down for several minutes before he was helped off the field. Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess entered in his place, notably rather than presumptive No. 2 quarterback Miles O’Neill, who lost the starting job to Edwards in the preseason. “Because he was the backup quarterback,” Belichick explained of why Burgess entered rather than O’Neill. He later added that Burgess earning the backup job is something that happened during the season. Burgess tried to provide UNC some life, though. He just missed on a touchdown pass on his first pass attempt, as wide receiver Trech Kekahuna couldn’t reel in a touchdown before the Tar Heels missed a field goal. The defense held strong again, though. So the offense was the freshman’s again. Eleven of his first 12 plays on the ensuing drive were rushes — and it worked. He rushed for 13 yards on his first rush to get the first of three first downs before a 10-yard sack put the Tar Heels in a rough spot, facing a 3rd and 19 with 13:15 left in the game. Burgess rushed for 15 yards to make UNC think it should go for it on fourth down, but Burgess’ pass was tipped at the line for a turnover on downs. Even when things looked better, the Tar Heels still couldn’t score. “It’s give and take,” UNC linebacker Derek McDonald said on the offense’s performance. “We rely on them; they rely on us. So, we got to step up a little bit. That’s just the nature of the game: We got to play complementary football. “ UNC’s defense could only hold the Cardinals so much and allowed them to add a field goal to go up 16-7. It was Louisville’s first score since the 12:15 mark of the second quarter, but with North Carolina adding nothing since its first drive, it put a struggling offense down two possessions with just 7:28 of game to work with. That was a game script that didn’t favor the Tar Heels, with a freshman quarterback. Burgess, evidently, hasn’t been around the college game long enough to know that. So he marched the Tar Heels down the field for a 75-yard touchdown drive in nine plays, taking just 3:45 off the clock before pulling within 16-14 with 3:43 left. Hall finished the drive with a six-yard rushing touchdown, marking the first multi-touchdown game of his career. UNC’s offense gave a chance to its defense with two timeouts to get it back on the field. It only had to use one of them before it got the ball back with 1:48 remaining. The momentum was building. The Tar Heels were showing something, finally. It felt like a breakthrough was coming. But that’s a feeling that has sunk the Tar Heels before. Instead, the game ended in heartbreak. And in the three previous heartbreaks, combined, UNC only lost by six points total. Shipp said he doesn’t care about that, the margin of a win or a loss. “I don’t think anybody else knew that outside of y’all,” Shipp said to media postgame. “We don’t really care about that stuff. Just it’s either win or a loss.” Belichick said each game “has it’s own dynamic.” Louisville made a few more plays on Saturday, just as Miami and Syracuse did two of the last three weeks before. UNC makes progress every week, Belichick said, but he continued so do its opponents. They’re a couple plays away, he insisted. That’s the difference between wins and falling short, yet on Saturday, Belichick could only declare that so loudly. “Just need to make those plays,” Belichick said, again speaking softly. “We need to get better.” Until then, the moments continue to stack up. Here’s what stood out from the game. The UNC offense of old returns The Tar Heels entered Saturday having scored 30-plus in each of their last three games. And unfortunately for UNC, six-straight drives with no points wasn’t just a footnote in a game that went brutally in the wrong direction. North Carolina’s offense, as a result of the defense keeping Louisville from scoring, had every opportunity to take a lead. And time after time, it failed. After Louisville scored its first touchdown of the game, UNC started seven-straight drives down just a single score. But it punted three times in a row, took a knee to run out the clock before halftime, punted again to open the half, missed a field goal and then turned it over on downs. “Back to the drawing board,” Shipp said. “Got to figure it out. Can’t have it happen again. We had a good three, four weeks in a row, and just kind of hit a lump right here.” Greg Smith III back to his playmaking ways The situation could have been a lot worse for UNC if Greg Smith III didn’t get a piece of Louisville running back Isaac Brown’s shoelace at the 1:38 mark of the first quarter. In fact, a couple plays he made on the Cardinals’ second drive kept the Tar Heels within a score at halftime. On top of tripping up Brown after a 13-yard gain (with no one between him on the end zone after Smith), Smith also burst into the backfield to blow up a quarterback draw by Kienholz for a three-yard loss. Both were potentially touchdown-saving plays, as Louisville had to settle for a field goal. UNC’s defense, for the most part, did its job in the first half. And Smith playing to the level he did is a big part of that formula. Later in the half, he tip-toed up to the line of scrimmage and got a free shot at Kienholz for an 11-yard sack. There have been some lapses in recent weeks, but Smith is still as good a player the Tar Heels have on the defensive side. Travis Burgess entering the game opens up quarterback run UNC losing Edwards should have made a bad day for the offense worse. He went down and stayed down following a sack in the third quarter, and despite returning to the sideline, he didn’t re-enter. “I don’t (have an update),” Belichick said when asked about the status of Edwards. It was a forgettable day for the signal caller before he left the game, passing for just 120 yards on 10-of-14. But into the game came a different style of quarterback that the pocket-dwelling Edwards. Burgess could run. And the Tar Heels used that. Burgess rushed eight times for 35 yards in the game, including a play that he took a 10-yard sack. If Edwards is to miss time, it’s an element of the offense that’s worth exploring further — him opening things up with his legs led to UNC looking better on that side of the ball than it did at any point on Saturday. “Thought he came in there in a tough situation,” Belichick said, “made some plays.” North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) walks off the field after he was injured in the third quarter against Louisville on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina running back Benjamin Hall (7) scores on an 6-yard run in the fourth quarter to cut the Louisville lead to 16-14, on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina quarterback Travis Burgess rushes for 15-yards in the fourth quarter against Louisville on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Medical personnel attend to North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) after he was injured in the third quarter against Louisville on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina coach Bill Belichick huddles with his defensive unit during a time-out in the second quarter against Louisville on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) watches as Louisville cornerback Jabari Mack (1) celebrates after intercepting North Carolina quarterback Travis Burgess in the final minute of play, securing a 16-14 victory for the Cardinals, on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.