Burgess, evidently, hasn’t been around the college game long enough to know that. So he marched the Tar Heels down the field for a 75-yard touchdown drive in nine plays, taking just 3:45 off the clock before pulling within 16-14 with 3:43 left. Hall finished the drive with a six-yard rushing touchdown, marking the first multi-touchdown game of his career. UNC’s offense gave a chance to its defense with two timeouts to get it back on the field. It only had to use one of them before it got the ball back with 1:48 remaining. The momentum was building. The Tar Heels were showing something, finally. It felt like a breakthrough was coming.
But that’s a feeling that has sunk the Tar Heels before.
Instead, the game ended in heartbreak. And in the three previous heartbreaks, combined, UNC only lost by six points total. Shipp said he doesn’t care about that, the margin of a win or a loss.
“I don’t think anybody else knew that outside of y’all,” Shipp said to media postgame. “We don’t really care about that stuff. Just it’s either win or a loss.”
Belichick said each game “has it’s own dynamic.” Louisville made a few more plays on Saturday, just as Miami and Syracuse did two of the last three weeks before. UNC makes progress every week, Belichick said, but he continued so do its opponents. They’re a couple plays away, he insisted. That’s the difference between wins and falling short, yet on Saturday, Belichick could only declare that so loudly.
“Just need to make those plays,” Belichick said, again speaking softly. “We need to get better.”
Until then, the moments continue to stack up.
Here’s what stood out from the game.
The UNC offense of old returns
The Tar Heels entered Saturday having scored 30-plus in each of their last three games. And unfortunately for UNC, six-straight drives with no points wasn’t just a footnote in a game that went brutally in the wrong direction. North Carolina’s offense, as a result of the defense keeping Louisville from scoring, had every opportunity to take a lead. And time after time, it failed.
After Louisville scored its first touchdown of the game, UNC started seven-straight drives down just a single score. But it punted three times in a row, took a knee to run out the clock before halftime, punted again to open the half, missed a field goal and then turned it over on downs.
“Back to the drawing board,” Shipp said. “Got to figure it out. Can’t have it happen again. We had a good three, four weeks in a row, and just kind of hit a lump right here.”
Greg Smith III back to his playmaking ways
The situation could have been a lot worse for UNC if Greg Smith III didn’t get a piece of Louisville running back Isaac Brown’s shoelace at the 1:38 mark of the first quarter. In fact, a couple plays he made on the Cardinals’ second drive kept the Tar Heels within a score at halftime.
On top of tripping up Brown after a 13-yard gain (with no one between him on the end zone after Smith), Smith also burst into the backfield to blow up a quarterback draw by Kienholz for a three-yard loss. Both were potentially touchdown-saving plays, as Louisville had to settle for a field goal. UNC’s defense, for the most part, did its job in the first half. And Smith playing to the level he did is a big part of that formula. Later in the half, he tip-toed up to the line of scrimmage and got a free shot at Kienholz for an 11-yard sack.
There have been some lapses in recent weeks, but Smith is still as good a player the Tar Heels have on the defensive side.
Travis Burgess entering the game opens up quarterback run
UNC losing Edwards should have made a bad day for the offense worse. He went down and stayed down following a sack in the third quarter, and despite returning to the sideline, he didn’t re-enter.
“I don’t (have an update),” Belichick said when asked about the status of Edwards.
It was a forgettable day for the signal caller before he left the game, passing for just 120 yards on 10-of-14. But into the game came a different style of quarterback that the pocket-dwelling Edwards. Burgess could run.
And the Tar Heels used that. Burgess rushed eight times for 35 yards in the game, including a play that he took a 10-yard sack. If Edwards is to miss time, it’s an element of the offense that’s worth exploring further — him opening things up with his legs led to UNC looking better on that side of the ball than it did at any point on Saturday.
“Thought he came in there in a tough situation,” Belichick said, “made some plays.”
North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) walks off the field after he was injured in the third quarter against Louisville on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina running back Benjamin Hall (7) scores on an 6-yard run in the fourth quarter to cut the Louisville lead to 16-14, on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.