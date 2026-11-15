North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) connects with wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) for an 18-yard gain in the first quarter against Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

The North Carolina football team lost its starting quarterback in the third quarter against Louisville on Saturday night.

After getting sacked with 9:14 left in the third quarter, UNC signal caller Billy Edwards Jr. stayed on the ground for an extended period before he was replaced by freshman quarterback Travis Burgess.

Edwards has taken some big hits and played through numerous ailments for the Tar Heels this season, but the hit from Louisville’s T.J. Capers left him down and hurt for several minutes before he was sat up by medical staff and walked off the field under his own power.

Edwards went straight to the medical tent, and exited twice to test out his arm before entering one last time. When he exited the third time, he jogged back to the locker room with a member of the UNC staff. Edwards exited the game with 10-of-14 passing for 120 yards and no touchdowns.

“I don’t (have an update),” UNC coach Bill Belichick said when asked postgame about the status of Edwards.

Edwards has improved mightily since the start of the season for the Tar Heels, and entered Saturday’s game with 2,127 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s led a UNC offense that has scored 30-plus points in each of the last three weeks.

Right as the third quarter ended, Edwards returned from the locker room without his helmet on. Burgess looked dynamic immediately upon entering the game for the Tar Heels, notably taking the field over presumptive No. 2 quarterback Miles O’Neill, who lost the battle for the starting job to Edwards in the preseason.