Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates with quarterback Darian Mensah (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke coach Manny Diaz took a simple approach to Saturday’s football game against No. 5 Miami.

“Throw your fastball and believe it’s enough,” Diaz said.

For Duke, the “fastball” was running back Nate Sheppard, an improved passing game and a defense ranked first in the ACC in fewest points and yards allowed per game.

Against the Hurricanes, it was not enough. The Blue Devils did make the Canes earn a 36-25 victory on homecoming at Hard Rock Stadium, ending Duke’s three-game win streak and all but ending its chances of reaching the ACC championship game again.

Sheppard did nothing to hurt his Heisman Trophy push, although the loss could be damaging. The sophomore running back had a 47-yard scoring burst -- striking a brief Heisman pose -- and broke off another 47-yard run, finishing with 131 yards on 16 carries and two scores against a team that led FBS in rushing defense.

Sheppard had a career-high 12 receptions for 93 yards — plus a two-point conversion grab — and completed a pass for 16 yards. He also produced another program milestone: most rushing yards in a season with 1,320, passing Mataeo Durant’s record of 1,241 yards in 2021.

“What an advertisement for one of the best players in the United States,” Diaz said. “He’s amazing. He always finds a way to get his fingerprints on the game.”

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils (7-3, 4-3 ACC) had said all the right things about Miami quarterback Darian Mensah leading up to the game. There was no revenge factor, Diaz and the players insisted, for a player who left the Duke program at the last second and jumped into the transfer portal after helping the Blue Devils win the 2025 ACC championship.

It wasn’t Mensah’s best game of the season, but it was good enough for Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC), which bounced back a week after a 31-24 loss at Notre Dame and is on the verge of securing a spot in the last ACC title game in Charlotte.

“It definitely did feel different, a little bit weird,” Mensah said of facing the Blue Devils. “I have a lot of love for those guys, but when the ball is snapped it’s kill mode. You have to execute.”

Mensah had a 63-yard touchdown pass to freshman running back Javian Mallory on a screen that was the game’s biggest play, pushing the Hurricanes to a 22-10 lead. Mallory later added a short scoring run and another 39-yarder for a TD that sealed the victory.

Mensah finished the day 30-of-41 passing for 382 yards with a score. Former Duke receiver Cooper Barkate also had a day, making eight catches for 134 yards with star receiver Malachi Toney out with an ankle injury. Both shook hands and visited with former teammates, and Diaz, after the game.

Duke’s offense, other than Sheppard, was too sporadic. Quarterback Walker Eget wasn’t sacked but was pressured on many of his throws and stayed on the move. He was 26 of 42 for 195 yards and had a pass picked off in the fourth quarter, the game’s only turnover.

“I feel like on offense we had a couple of drives when we couldn’t get it going really when we needed to,” Sheppard said. “Then, they’re a good team. Good teams make good plays, and that’s kind of what they did. They pulled away a little bit at the end, but I think we have a great team here, still.”

Eget had an apparent 64-yard TD pass to Jonah Burton called back by an illegal-formation penalty late in the game. He hit tight end Jeremiah Hasley with a TD throw in the final minute on a fourth-and-goal play.

The Hurricanes led 13-10 at halftime and inflated the lead to 22-10 in the third quarter. Sheppard’s second 47-yard breakaway run set up a 5-yard TD run by the sophomore to make it a 22-17 game, but the Canes responded with a 13-play, 7- and-1/2 minute drive that ended with Mallory’s 2-yard TD.

“I’m super proud of our guys and proud of their fight,” Diaz said. “It just felt like there were four or five plays, whether a third down or you felt like if we made one more play, we had a chance to take control of the game. To Miami’s credit, they made the plays.

“Those four to five plays ultimately were telling and the difference in the ball game. Proud of our fight, credit to Miami and now we move on.”

The Blue Devils will have a short week, hosting Clemson in their last home game Friday.

Here are observations from Saturday’s game:

Duke defense played hard

Free, fast and ferocious. That’s the way Diaz likes his defense to look.

After completely shackling Boston College and N.C. State, the Blue Devils were quick to the ball and positionally sound against the Hurricanes. Miami had to resort to nickel-and-diming its way down the field in the first half to sustain any offense.

Miami did score a first-half touchdown on Mark Fletcher Jr.’s short scoring run in the second quarter. Duke had gone 12 consecutive quarters without allowing a TD until Fletcher’s run.

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) crosses the goal line to score in the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during an NCAA game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, November 14, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Mensah was harassed at times and forced into some hurried throws. He completed his first 24 passes in Miami’s win over Wake Forest this season — he has been that good at times. But he scatter-shot a few passes against the Devils and was fortunate Duke’s Evan Smith did not have a pick-six in the second quarter after throwing an off-balance pass into open space as Smith broke for the ball.

Fletcher did not return in the second half, but Mallory, a freshman, did his damage with the screen pass for a TD. Miami was stopped on a two-pointer, Mensah trying to run it in and being pounded, and Canes had a 22-10 lead.

By game’s end, the Duke defense was left on the field too long as the offense had no time-consuming possessions. The Devils also lost cornerbacks Kyon Loud and Dylan Flowers to injury during the game.

Miami had 150 yards rushing and 532 yards in total offense against a Duke defense that was giving up 282 yards a game.

“As the game went on, the offensive line got stronger and protection got better and the running game started taking over,” Cristobal said after the game.

Barkate hurts former team

Wide receiver Cooper Barkate was the “other guy” when Mensah bolted after last season, following the quarterback to Miami from Duke.

The difference: Barkate, who transferred to Duke from Harvard, had a one-year NIL arrangement. He teamed with Mensah to have a team-high 72 receptions for 1,106 yards last season in the push for an ACC title, then left.

With Toney out the past two games with a high ankle sprain, Barkate has been a bigger part of the Miami passing game and played well against Notre Dame. He had the biggest play of the first half Saturday, taking a slant pass over the middle and turning it into a 40-yard catch-and-run to key the TD drive that ended on the Fletcher run.

Early in the third quarter, Barkate caught a sideline throw, sidestepped safety Andrew Pellicciotta and picked up 20 yards to the Duke 10. Miami could not get in the end zone — a Mensah to Lofton pass ruled a TD was overturned on review — and had to take a third field goal from Jake Weinberg for a 16-10 lead.

In the fourth quarter and Miami leading 22-17, Barkate helped out a scrambling Mensah with a third-down grab for a first down. Moments later, Barkate made a 28-yard catch to the Duke 5.

Sheppard does more than run

Any Sheppard run can become a highlight, but it’s often overlooked how dependable a receiver the running back has become.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal knew, saying during the week that a checkdown throw to No. 20 can be as dangerous as any down-the-field throw to a wideout. A catch, quick move and a little room and Sheppard can go off.

During the first half, Sheppard caught a pass near the sideline, turned up field and encountered defensive back Xavier Lucas. Sheppard is 5-10 and 205 pounds, Lucas listed at 6-2 and 203.

The two banged chest-to-chest. Lucas was flattened by the blow. Sheppard stayed upright, giving Lucas a look.

Tough day for Duke receivers

The Duke receivers were unable to get much separation against a swift Miami secondary that often manned up on the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils had game-planned for a strong pass rush and got it, keeping Eget on the move and shifting around or out of the pocket. Several Eget passes were off-target or rushed, and the intended receivers did not latch on to many contested 50-50 balls.

Sheppard had the pair of 47-yard runs but made some big catches in the game and also completed a pass in the Devils’ TD drive in the third quarter. His 13-yard throw to Javen Nicholas moved the Devils to the Miami 5 and Sheppard scored.

But it was a quiet day for the most part for Duke wide receivers, who had taken a big step forward in the three-game winning streak. Sheppard and tight end Jeremiah Hasley accounted for 18 of the 28 completions.