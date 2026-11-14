Syracuse defensive back Nazir Ward (7) runs past N.C. State quarterback CJ Bailey (11) after Syracuse recovered a Bailey fumble, effectively ending the game, in Syracuse’s 34-31 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

It felt like the days of blowing leads had been left behind.

Except they weren’t.

N.C. State led by as many as 15 points four minutes into the third quarter. It maintained a two-possession lead midway through the fourth quarter and appeared firmly in control.

Then Syracuse’s Tunmise Adeleye picked off CJ Bailey’s pass for a “thick six” with just over five minutes remaining. The Wolfpack went three-and-out on the subsequent drive. That turned the tide.

Syracuse (5-5, 3-5 ACC) defeated N.C. State, 34-31, on Saturday to end the Wolfpack’s home slate with a loss.

Despite the Wolfpack (4-6, 2-5 ACC) trailing by three with less than a minute to go, Bailey ran for a gain of 27 to move the chains and a pass interference penalty against Syracuse gave N.C. State a free set of downs. Maybe this team could finish strong; that’s the program motto, after all.

Then Teague Andersen committed a holding penalty, moving the Wolfpack out of field goal range, and Bailey lost a fumble to end any chance of a comeback.

“There’s a lot of people hurting right now. We had it where we wanted it,” N.C. State interim head coach Todd Goebbel said. “They made a few more plays. The fourth-down play, ironically enough, Jackson Vick makes a heck of a play, it bounces up and they catch it. We’ve got to make more of those plays than the other team. We just didn’t do that tonight.”

A Wolfpack fan sits in the stands after Syracuse’s 34-31 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

The Wolfpack outscored Syracuse 21-7 in the third quarter, the offense dominating after a slow start with dropped passes and only 40 first-half rushing yards.

That changed on the first play of the second half after N.C. State running back Duke Scott recorded a chunk play and set up the team for a quick score. Davion Dozier pulled in a 22-yard pass from Bailey, but the senior wide receiver picked up 47 yards after the catch to turn a good first down into a 69-yard gain. Dozier’s reception was a career best.

The Wolfpack defense held Syracuse to six points in the first half, but it gave up 181 yards of total offense. In the third quarter, N.C. State had a little bit more of the same — several solid stops to limit a good Orange offense and some frustrating misses that kept the defense on the field.

Everything unraveled in the fourth, when Syracuse outscored the Pack, 21-3, off two touchdowns and the interception return. The defense couldn’t get a stop, allowing the Orange to rack up 136 yards in the fourth quarter, averaging 7.2 yards per play.

Bailey finished 15-of-27 passing for 211 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one lost fumble. Steve Angeli threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-42 passing.

N.C. State quarterback CJ Bailey (11) looks down Syracuse defensive back Davien Kerr (3) as he runs in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Linebacker Jordan Moreta said Syracuse didn’t do anything unusual. The team studied the film and the Orange ran similar plays earlier in the game, and the defense made stops.

“It’s really on us doing our job,” Moreta said.

It’s also usually a bad sign when three players in the secondary are among the team’s top five tacklers. Safety King Mack led the team with 10 tackles, seven solo, while his fellow safety Brody Barnhardt and cornerback Brian Nelson combined for 16 tackles.

Goebbel said this was primarily a scheme issue, and he wasn’t necessarily concerned with his defensive front.

“There were a lot of perimeter plays, a lot of bubbles, a lot of screens, RPOs, those things,” Goebbel said. “Anytime you design them that way, your perimeter players got to play at a high level, and they got to be able to tackle in space.”

Additionally, the defense failed to capitalize on turnover opportunities. Moreta and LaCorian Hodge nearly intercepted two of Angeli’s passes in the first half, but they were unable to corral the football. Similarly, Elijah Satchell deflected a second-half pass toward Nelson. The cornerback could not get his hands around the ball to regain possession.

N.C. State cornerback Brian Nelson II (7) can’t pull in the interception for a pass intended for Syracuse running back Tylik Hill (20) in the second half of Syracuse’s 34-31 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Keenan Jackson started at wide receiver after being removed from the depth chart. This week he was listed as questionable on the initial availability report before moving to probable.

“Keenan’s a tough kid,” Goebbel said Monday. “Right now, he’s off the depth chart, but he’s going to fight to get back as quick as he can.”

Jackson recorded a clutch reception in the second quarter, hauling in a 26-yard catch on fourth down and 9. Bailey rolled out to the far side edge on the next play and dived across the goal line for a 9-yard touchdown. The junior added a 22-yard reception in the fourth quarter, which ultimately turned into a two-possession lead on Kanoah Vinesett’s 21-yard field goal.

“We’re going to have to go to the film,” Goebbel said. “We’re going to look at it tactically, and then we’re going to look at it fundamentally, and then we’re going to look at personnel. That’s how we’ll evaluate it tomorrow. We gotta get it fixed, and we gotta find a way to win by one more point.”

What pitch count?

Duke Scott was on the field Saturday, his second straight appearance since returning from injury.

The junior finished with 127 rushing yards, averaging 9.1 per carry, and one touchdown. Scott recorded a 62-yard rush on the first play of the second half, setting up N.C. State in the red zone. He added a 32-yard touchdown, finding the edge and evading tacklers, to give N.C. State a 28-13 lead with two minutes and 21 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

N.C. State running back Jayden “Duke" Scott (1) beats Syracuse defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) to score on a 32-yard run in the second half of Syracuse’s 34-31 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

This was Scott’s third 100-yard rushing game of the season, and the first one since he racked up 148 yards against Appalachian State.

Scott was limited last week against Duke, the coaching staff not wanting to jeopardize his health.

Goebbel said on Monday that he expected Scott to take on a larger workload this week. He was correct.

The captain split duties with Davion Gause, who recorded 24 total yards on 12 carries for one touchdown. Gause also added 14 receiving yards.

“(Scott is) a guy that fought his tail off for his teammates and for his coaches to get back,” Goebbel said. “It was good to have him back out there. He’s getting back to full speed. He’s not there yet, but he’s getting closer.”

N.C. State linebacker LaCorian Hodge (35) can’t pull in the interception intended for Syracuse wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons (86) in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Wolfpack lacks consistent third-down defense

N.C. State’s defense, without Popo Aguirre and Ronnie Royal, struggled to fully contain Syracuse, notably during third-down challenges.

The Orange converted on 4 of 8 first-half third-down opportunities, over its 40.1% conversion average. That was also much higher than the Wolfpack defense typically allows. N.C. State entered the game ranked No. 29 in the nation on third-down defense, holding teams to 33.3%.

Syracuse moved the chains on a third-and-11 pass play during the first drive. Angeli found Daunte Bacheyie for a gain of 15 yards, extending the series.

On a third down and 5, the Wolfpack allowed Angeli to gain 11 yards on a QB rush play.

Josiah Victor and Jackson Vick combined for a third-down stop on the first defensive drive of the second half, appearing as if those would no longer be an issue. Isaiah Shirley also sacked Angeli for a loss of eight late in the third.

Syracuse defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye (30) takes the pick-six into the end zone in the second half of Syracuse’s 34-31 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

The Pack, however, gave up three conversions on the next drive, including a 15-yard pass from Angeli to Cole Weaver. Those plays allowed Syracuse to stay alive and score its first touchdown of the game with 7:21 left in the third period.

N.C. State ended the game allowing Syracuse to move the chains on eight of its 17 (47.1%) third- down opportunities, while its offense only converted on 4 of 11 (36.4%).

Give credit to the Orange, though. It made some tough plays and Angeli stayed poised, keeping the Wolfpack on the field longer than it wanted to be.

Moreta makes himself known

Freshman linebacker Jordan Moreta knew he wanted to have a big game. The rookie stepped into a starting position this season because of injuries. This was already a big opportunity to continue proving himself, but there were personal implications, too.

Originally from New Jersey, the rookie played against several Syracuse players in high school and lost to Tylik Hill, the Orange’s leading rusher, during the playoffs.

“I lost to (Hill) in my junior year in the playoffs, before going to the state championship,” Moreta said, referring to Paramus Catholic’s 14-10 loss to Pope John. “If I get lined up again with him, it’s gonna be fun.”

Moreta got off to a strong start. He tackled Hill four times in the first half, two in each quarter, and added a pass breakup against Hill during Syracuse’s final drive of the second quarter. His breakup was nearly an interception, but Moreta dropped the football as he fell to the ground.

The freshman finished the game with a career-high 10 tackles. His previous best, four tackles, came in the Wolfpack’s loss against Duke last week.

N.C. State linebacker Jordan Moreta (44) stops Syracuse running back Tylik Hill (20) in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Moreta says he doesn’t plan on looking at his film for good things to celebrate, though. The freshman said he plans to see where he needs to improve.

“(Moreta) played that many snaps. He’s played in a rotation,” Goebbel said. “Probably not the season that he wanted as a true freshman, but continues to fight, continues to build his role. Very coachable kid and played his heart out tonight.”

A senior farewell

N.C. State honored 13 seniors prior to kickoff. Some of the most notable departures include offensive lineman Teague Andersen, nose tackle KaTron Evans, nickelback Jackson Vick and kicker Kanoah Vinesett.

Andersen has been a key member of the offensive line for two years, and played at multiple spots on the front five because of injuries. He has helped the Wolfpack average roughly 145 rushing yards per game in 2025 and 2026.

Vick, a Bailey, North Carolina, native, spent his entire career with the Wolfpack and appeared in 44 games. He recorded 92 tackles and defended 13 passes, including one interception this year.

N.C. State kicker Kanoah Vinesett (94) connects on a 21-yard field goal in the second half of Syracuse’s 34-31 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Vinesett also spent his entire college career at N.C. State, starting as a walk-on. Vinesett earned the starting job in 2024. He was briefly replaced in 2025 before he returned to the starting role later in the season. Vinesett made 114 PATs out of 115 attempts. On field goals, the senior was 32 of 41.

Evans was a one-year senior for the Wolfpack, joining the program after personal hardships and a lawsuit against the NCAA. Former head coach Dave Doeren provided key support for Evans in his legal battle for an additional year of eligibility. Evans has recorded a career-high 15 tackles this season.

All seniors honored: Joseph Adedire (DE), Teague Andersen (OL), Harvey Dyson (EDGE), KaTron Evans (DL), Fabian Kimbrough (DT), Ryan Klimp (LB), Ashton Locklear (WR), Drew Lovelace (K), Isaac Peters (LB), Victor Snow (WR), Rylan Vann (OL), Jackson Vick (NIC), Kanoah Vinesett (K).

N.C. State linebacker Harvey Dyson III (5) pressures Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli (9) in the second half of SyracuseÕs 34-31 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State linebacker Jordan Moreta (44) tackles Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher (2) in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) heads upfield in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State running back Davion Gause (7) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second half of Syracuse’s 34-31 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan congratulates Joe Thuney after he was inducted into the Ring of Honor in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State quarterback CJ Bailey (11) heads off the field after Syracuse’s 34-31 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State wide receiver Davion Dozier (5) breaks away from Syracuse defensive back Chris Peal (12) on a long reception in the second half of Syracuse’s 34-31 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State running back Davion Gause (7) tries to hurdle over Syracuse defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State quarterback CJ Bailey (11) dives in for a touchdown in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State safety Brody Barnhardt (29) can’t tackle Syracuse running back Tylik Hill (20) in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Syracuse wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons (86) pulls in an 11-yard touchdown reception as N.C. State cornerback Brian Nelson II (7) defends with 48 seconds left in the game during Syracuse’s 34-31 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com