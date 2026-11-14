4 new hotels reshape the hospitality scene in Raleigh and Cary. What to know

The large illuminated sign at the downtown Raleigh Holiday Inn is taken down Februrary 11, 1987. After a $36 million renovation, Hotel Indigo Raleigh Downtown is now open. News & Observer file photo

The Triangle’s lodging landscape is expanding with a wave of new and renovated hotels in Raleigh and Cary. Each project brings a distinct identity, from historic landmarks reborn to boutique retreats and major brand affiliations.

Here are key takeaways:

The former round Holiday Inn in downtown Raleigh has reopened as Hotel Indigo Raleigh Downtown after a $36 million renovation, preserving its 1969 landmark status while adding 204 mid-century modern rooms and the top-floor High Ground Lounge.

after a $36 million renovation, preserving its 1969 landmark status while adding 204 mid-century modern rooms and the top-floor High Ground Lounge. The Village District welcomed its first hotel with the 153-room Oberlin Hotel , part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, named in honor of Oberlin Village, a Reconstruction-era community founded by freed slaves.

, part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, named in honor of Oberlin Village, a Reconstruction-era community founded by freed slaves. Grammy-nominated songwriter Tift Merritt and partner Daniel Robinson have reopened The Gables on Wake Forest Road, an 18-room boutique hotel dating to the 1920s that had sat vacant since 2017. Locals and guests can partake in The Alcove, the hotel’s café, and the Goody Shop, which sells trinkets and branded items.

on Wake Forest Road, an 18-room boutique hotel dating to the 1920s that had sat vacant since 2017. Locals and guests can partake in The Alcove, the hotel’s café, and the Goody Shop, which sells trinkets and branded items. Cary’s Hive House, which opened independently in July 2025, became the town’s first Hyatt-branded property on Sept. 24, after joining the Unscripted by Hyatt soft brand. The conversion came as Cary is preparing to add 946 hotel rooms over the following 18 months.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.

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The Gables, a historic Raleigh hotel, returns thanks to Tift Merritt & friends