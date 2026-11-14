Chick-fil-A is testing new chicken & waffles offerings at select restaurants in Raleigh. Chick-fil-A Inc.

Chick-fil-A is rolling out a limited-time test of four new waffle breakfast sandwiches, and Raleigh is one of just three cities getting an early taste. The trial starts Monday, Nov. 16, at select restaurants.

FULL STORY: Chick-fil-A is testing 4 new sandwiches, and Raleigh will get a first taste

Here are key takeaways:

The four test sandwiches are chicken, egg & cheese; bacon, egg & cheese; sausage, egg & cheese; and grilled chicken, bacon, egg & cheese. They’ll be sold from opening until 10:30 a.m.

Raleigh shares the test with Chicago and Tampa, according to People.com. Customers can check the Chick-fil-A app to see which local restaurants are participating.

Chick-fil-A’s chicken & waffle sandwich will be removed from national menus after Nov. 14. Chick-fil-A Inc.

The rollout coincides with the chain phasing out its chicken & waffles sandwich from national menus after Saturday, Nov. 14. Select Raleigh locations will keep serving the chicken & waffles breakfast sandwich alongside the new test items.

“We’ve loved seeing how much our Guests enjoyed Chicken & Waffles this fall, especially the breakfast sandwich,” said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, who told People.com the company wants to keep learning what customers want next.

Earlier this year, Chick-fil-A tested a Sweet Chili Lime Crunch sandwich in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, giving North Carolina another early look at a new menu item.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.

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