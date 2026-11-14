A white-tailed deer doe stands in a wooded area in New Jersey during autumn. Photo by luvemakphoto/Getty Images

Not all public hunting land is created equal. Hunting in New Jersey comes with its own challenges, but it can be an enjoyable experience if you know what you’re getting yourself into.

Expect other hunters

New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the country, and some public hunting areas can feel crowded compared with the larger tracts of land available in parts of the Midwest. You may encounter other hunters, so be respectful and remember that public land is for everyone.

When I was 11, my dad took my brothers and me deer hunting on public land during the youth firearm season. Once we got set up, another hunter and his son walked up on us. They saw us, veered off in another direction and bumped a deer toward us in the process. I shot my first deer that day, beginning my success as a public land hunter.

Be prepared for bears

New Jersey has a thriving black bear population, particularly in the northwestern part of the state. Depending on where you hunt, you may encounter one, so it’s important to stay aware of your surroundings. Black bears generally avoid people, but you should never approach one. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection recommends staying calm, making your presence known and slowly backing away if you encounter a bear.

Deer baiting is generally legal in New Jersey, but some public properties prohibit it, so check the state’s hunting regulations and the rules for the land you’re using. Bait can also attract bears, particularly in areas where they’re common.

Plan for dragging out your deer

On New Jersey’s state wildlife management areas, motor vehicles are restricted to established public roads and parking areas. All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and other off-road vehicles are prohibited unless specifically authorized, which means you’ll generally have to retrieve your deer without motorized help.

Terrain varies across the state. South Jersey is generally flatter, while northern New Jersey has steep hills and ravines that can make dragging a deer difficult. When you’re walking into a public hunting spot, remember that however far you go, you’ll have to make the trip back out. Only go as far as you’re willing to drag a deer.

Don’t overlook suburban hunting areas

Some of New Jersey’s public hunting areas are surprisingly close to neighborhoods. That might seem strange if you’re used to the large tracts of public land in the Midwest, but I’ve found some of these suburban spots to be among the best places to hunt.

Some properties allow only archery hunting, while others have additional restrictions or require special access permits. The New Jersey public deer hunting land guide can help you find eligible areas and check their individual requirements.

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