A BBQ tray at Sam Jones BBQ in Raleigh. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Sam Jones BBQ, the Eastern North Carolina whole-hog institution, opened a food stall inside Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday, Nov, 11. The stall will be the barbecue brand’s third location and its second in downtown Raleigh.

FULL STORY: Beloved local BBQ restaurant is opening another location in downtown Raleigh

Here are key takeaways:

Sam Jones BBQ announced the new stall on Sept. 9, with an opening planned for late 2026 at Morgan Street Food Hall, 411 West Morgan St.

Sam Jones is a fourth-generation pitmaster whose grandfather, Pete, founded Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden — a spot that earned Michelin praise earlier this year.

The menu will be more limited than the brand’s existing Raleigh restaurant at 502 West Lenoir St., but will feature the same wood-fired, whole-hog barbecue cooked over 16 hours.

“Sam Jones is the real deal,” said Morgan Street Food Hall owner Niall Hanley. “Fourth generation, whole hog over wood. The same barbecue his family has been cooking in Ayden since 1947.”

The stall will be open from Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The food hall opened in 2018 and currently hosts 17 vendors, including Gym Tacos and Cowbar Burger & Fries.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.

After closing for a 100-day renovation, a Cary restaurant has reopened

Locally owned fusion restaurant abruptly closes Hillsborough Street location