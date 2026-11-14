Lumber River State Park is now the second largest state park in North Carolina, following the recent purchase of 3,005 acres in Robeson County. NC State Parks

North Carolina has purchased 3,005 acres along the Lumber River in Robeson County, making Lumber River State Park the second-largest in the state system. The park now spans 16,594 acres, trailing only South Mountains State Park in Burke County.

FULL STORY: With purchase of 3,005 acres, this state park is now NC’s second largest Here are key takeaways:

The state paid just over $3.8 million for the land near Fair Bluff, with $3.6 million coming from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and the rest from the state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.

The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit, bought and held the property before selling it to the state. Guenevere Abernathy, the group’s North Carolina director, said negotiations with Ivy Lodge Timber took about three years.

Roughly 1,000 acres are upland, while much of the rest is cypress and hardwood swamp forest that supports wildlife including American alligators, Abernathy said.

The new tract is bordered by the South Carolina state line, N.C. 904 and about four miles of the Lumber River. State spokeswoman Kris Anne Bonifacio said staff have begun marking boundaries, and officials hope to eventually add river-access campsites, though no timeline has been set.

Lumber River State Park spans 115 miles and four counties as a series of disconnected properties along a river designated both a National Wild and Scenic River and a state Natural and Scenic River.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.