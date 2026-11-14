More than 40% of NC parents are taking on debt, borrowing or using payday loans to cover daily purchases. AFP via Getty Images

Affording basic expenses is getting harder for more North Carolina families.

According to a new survey from independent think tank Capita and research data group YouGov, 43% of parents in the state borrowed money, took on debt or used payday or cash advances to cover everyday needs in the past year.

That’s higher than the national rate of 30%.

The survey, which polled 500 state residents and a nationally representative sample of 1,000 people in October, also found that more than 50% of North Carolina parents earning under $30,000 borrow or take on debt to cover the basics.

But this pattern isn’t limited to households with lower incomes. Around 20% of parents earning $100,000 or more also have to borrow or take on debt to pay for everyday expenses, the survey found.

Joe Waters, CEO of Capita and a Watauga County resident, told me in a phone call that parents are getting “increasingly annoyed” with hidden or unexpected fees of raising kids.

Coupled with that, Waters said, is a sense that families aren’t making as much money, or that they don’t have as much flexible income to support household expenses as they previously did, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the expanded child tax credit. The Tax Policy Center called the tax credit expansion “one of the largest one-year increases in aid to low- and middle-income families in US history.”

“Everything’s just getting more expensive, right? And it’s getting more expensive to have a kid; it feels that way,” Waters said. “And as a result, there’s just less money to go around in the household budget.”

Facing budget shortfalls, parents are making sacrifices. More than one-third of parents skipped or reduced meals in at least one month.

About a third said, within the past year, they didn’t get medical care they needed because of the cost. And one in three North Carolina parents live with chronic pain.

The survey also found that pain tracks closely with income. Among parents who make under $30,000 per year, 23% said they had pain every day over the past three months. That rate dropped to 10% among parents who make more than $100,000 per year.

Is it worse in NC?

A few survey results indicated higher rates among North Carolina parents than nationally. For example, 28% of North Carolina parents fell behind on rent or mortgage payments at least once in the past year. That’s higher than the national rate of 22%.

Waters said more research is needed to determine why the rates are higher in North Carolina. But speculating, he said it could have to do with housing costs.

“I think people just feel like property taxes have gone up, the cost of housing and maintaining a house and a household is higher,” Waters said. “But that might just be my view from this part of the state.”

What can be done about affordability issues in NC?

Waters said state lawmakers can help address the affordability crisis.

They could require more advance notice for schedule changes, Waters said, helping prevent unforeseen childcare costs. They could also continue to expand paid family leave, he said, and ensure that Medicaid and state health plans cover non-drug pain treatment, such as physical therapy, without substantial barriers.

Businesses could also provide additional compensation when shifts change at the last minute, Waters said.

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Here are the everyday expenses North Carolina residents say they can’t afford