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A daily look at some of The News & Observer’s headlines on Nov. 14 in past years.

On this day in 1976, The News & Observer published a story in which Mount Olive Pickle Co. President John Walker described how his company sold pickle-shaped soap, pickle-themed T-shirts and squeaky pickle toys to make people laugh — and increase sales.

The business, which formed in 1926, had 25 million jars of pickle products annually across 20 states and made up about two-thirds of pickle sales in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

“I don’t think there’s any question that this has helped our sales,” Walker said of the merch. “There’s just something funny about pickles, so we’ve got to make it a plus for us.”

Walker’s 1,000 pickle brine tanks and a witty sense of humor helped North Carolina become one of the nation’s largest cucumber producers. At the time, the company had sales of more than $10 million a year.

Walker said he delighted in learning that people learned about his town, the brand’s namesake, from his company’s pickles.

NC church leaders debate whether segregation in churches would end

Also in 1976: More than two decades after the Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawed racial segregation, many church denominations in North Carolina remained segregated. Some faith leaders said this could be by happenstance; others said white churches may be more welcoming to Black members than expected.

“I think the white churches have grown some,” O.L. Sherrill, executive leader of the Black General Baptist State Convention, said. “If people come in sincerity, I think they would be well received.”

But Sherrill also said Black churchgoers may have worried that white churches wouldn’t accept their style of worship.

Church integration was a part of the national conversation at the time. The minister at then-President-elect Jimmy Carter’s church in Plains, Georgia, faced an ouster vote for enforcing a church policy that banned Black membership. Coretta Scott King, widow of Martin Luther King Jr., had said at a press conference that she believed that 95% of churches wouldn’t accept Black members.

Preston Jones, a Black man who pastored the integrated Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Raleigh, said the Bible mandates that the church accept everyone.

“I’ve come to realize very strongly that if we can’t work this out, if we can’t work the integration problem out, there is this question whether we are the church or whether we are some kind of social organization,” Jones said.