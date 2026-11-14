N.C. State's Paul McNeil Jr. pulls in a rebound in the second half of N.C. State’s 81-62 victory over Troy at the Lenovo Center on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Troy head coach Adam Howard watched Paul McNeil sink his second 3-pointer of the day, three minutes into the second half. He turned toward the bench, arms crossed, and yelled an expletive.

This was the first meeting between the programs, but Howard is more than familiar with McNeil. Howard spent last season as an N.C. State assistant, serving as the team’s offensive coordinator. He helped develop McNeil’s game into what it is today. He is keenly aware of what McNeil is capable of when he gets a shot to fall.

Instead of winning games behind McNeil’s perimeter shooting, Howard was on the opposite bench as McNeil found his shot to lift N.C. State over Troy, 81-62, on Friday night at Lenovo Center.

Howard actually told his team not to talk to McNeil. Let a sleeping dog lie, and all that. Unfortunately for the Trojans, Howard said one of his players started “getting into it” with McNeil. The quiet guy who typically doesn’t hunt shots was ready to go. He made two straight threes and put the Wolfpack up 14 points.

“I looked at our bench and said, ‘He’s awake,’” Howard said.

Aside from McNeil’s strong second half, and a well-rounded outing from Ven-Allen Lubin and Darius Adams, the game felt like a defensive slugfest for most of the night. Neither team was able to get on a significant run. The Wolfpack opened the game hitting its first five shots but missed its next four straight. N.C. State only scored more than two consecutive baskets once the rest of the way.

After N.C. State’s slow offensive start, the Pack shot 43.1% from the field and 36.8% from the 3-point line, season lows in both metrics. However, it still finished with 19 assists on 25 made baskets.

“We thought we could guard them by giving them different looks, mixing some things up,” Howard said. “We showed some zone, zone to man. We showed some 1-3-1. We showed some man. We just wanted to give them different looks to keep them out of rhythm.”

It worked until it didn’t. The Wolfpack ultimately got to the glass and some of the shots started to fall.

The Trojans (1-3) helped the Wolfpack’s scoring efforts with plenty of fouls. They committed 18 fouls, and Evan Griffin fouled out with nearly eight minutes to play. N.C. State went 20-24 from the line, where it capitalized on Troy miscues.

The Pack (4-0) defense shut down Troy’s Jacoi Hutchinson. The senior earned preseason All-Sun Belt third team honors and averaged 12 points in the Trojans’ opening three games, but he was held without a field goal, going 0 for 8 and finishing with four points.

“I can see significant improvement in a lot of different areas, and so it’s encouraging,” N.C. State head coach Justin Gainey said. “We’re just going to continue to put these games under the microscope, figure out where we need to get better and what we’re doing well.”