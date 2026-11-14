A pilot monitors the arrivals and departures display showing all RDU departing flights as delayed at 5:56 PM as a ground stop impacted most airports and airlines across the country. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Keith Arrington and Charlie Cox arrived at RDU from their home in Durham at 4:30 Friday, expecting to board their flight to San Francisco to celebrate Arrington’s dad’s 75th birthday.

But after hours of waiting and piecing together updates on their flight and the airport ground stop, they decided to cancel their flight altogether.

The pair incurred a $250 cancellation fee from their hotel despite the nationwide outage. But canceling the flight was preferred over continuing to navigate the ground stop, they said.

“Like is it safe to even fly once they do get it running?” Arrington asked. “What’re you supposed to do?”

Thousands of passengers were left stranded Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights due to a “temporary telecommunications outage.”

As of 6:30 p.m., 164 flights had been delayed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and another 52 canceled, according to FlightAware.

Travelers crowded around flight information boards while dozens of others lined up at airline service desks to try to change their travel plans.

Sydney Busack monitors her phone as others line up at the ticket counter at RDU during a ground stop impacting flights across the country. At 6pm, Busack’s 7:30pm flight had been delayed until 11pm. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Airlines announce waivers

Delta announced it would issue a waiver allowing passengers to change their flight at no extra cost for Friday and Saturday, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

United told passengers they could reschedule their trip and it would waive change fees and fare differences if the new flight departed by Nov. 20 between the tickets were for the same cities as originally booked.

But that may have been little comfort to those like Atlanta resident Katie Beech, who had been hoping to board a plane Friday.

“We need to find hotels, but we’re hearing Ubers are $200,” said Beech, who was in Raleigh for a business trip. “So I’m just trying to figure out where to go.”

A good chair to sleep in

While some passengers cleared out of RDU for the night, Ludovik Layral was getting ready for a night at the airport.

After visiting Raleigh for the week for a work trip, the New York City resident had boarded his flight back home just before 3 p.m. and was on the plane for about an hour before the captain delivered the bad news.

“They were like ‘We need to go back to the gate,’” he said. “So close.”

Throughout the late afternoon and evening, Layral spent hours waiting to see if his flight would still make it out, and waiting for his checked bags to be returned to him. By the time he had all of his belongings, every local hotel had been booked.

He said he’d be finding a good chair to sleep in ahead of his 7 a.m. rebooked flight home to his wife and dogs.

“I would love to be in my bed tonight, but I can’t,” he said. “I’m just going to try to find a spot where I can plug in my phone and have something comfy.”

“It’s more about security right now,” he said. “It’s more about safety.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a website to help travelers determine whether they are entitled to a refund of the ticket price or fees charged for services related to air travel. For answers, go here.

All flights grounded at RDU airport amid nationwide ground stop. What to know