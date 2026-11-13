N.C. State quarterback Philip Rivers celebrates after the Wolfpack defeated UNC in 2002. CHUCK LIDDY/News & Observer file photo

Top stories from The News & Observer on Nov. 13, including a nationwide ground stop affecting RDU and other airports, plus a freeze warning across the Triangle.

Nationwide ground stop halts RDU flights. All flights in and out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport were grounded Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop because of a telecommunications outage. Incoming flights were still arriving at RDU on a case-by-case basis. It wasn’t clear when flights would be restored.

Read more: All flights grounded at RDU airport amid nationwide ground stop. What to know

Freeze and frost on tap. Temperatures across central North Carolina will plummet into the low-to-mid 30s, with lows as cold as 28 degrees in the northern Piedmont. A freeze warning is in effect from 3-8 a.m. Saturday for Durham, Orange and Chatham counties, with a frost advisory for Wake and Johnston. A freeze watch covers all of central North Carolina early Sunday.

Read more: Temperatures to plummet in the Triangle. When to expect frost and freeze

Four juveniles shot in Chatham County. Chatham County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after four juveniles arrived at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill with gunshot wounds, telling staff they had been shot near Cole Park Plaza. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a disagreement and fight that appears to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the community.

Read more: Chatham deputies investigating after four juveniles shot, show up at hospital

NC State hires Philip Rivers as football coach. The NC State Board of Trustees approved a five-year contract for Philip Rivers, bringing the former Wolfpack quarterback and longtime NFL pro home as head coach at an estimated $3.25 million per year. Rivers replaces Dave Doeren, who was fired after 14 seasons.

Read more: It’s official! NC State hires Philip Rivers as football coach with 5-year contract

Red pedestrian bridge opens over Wade Avenue. A signature red steel pedestrian bridge over Wade Avenue in West Raleigh opens Saturday at 11:30 a.m., giving cyclists and walkers safe passage along Blue Ridge Road near the N.C. Museum of Art and the Lenovo Center. The $5.5 million project was conceived more than 14 years ago. It faced repeated delays tied to water utilities and nearby construction.

Read more: Long-awaited pedestrian bridge opens near the Lenovo Center in West Raleigh

Car crashes into historic B’s Barbecue. A driver lost control Thursday and crashed into B’s Barbecue in Greenville, leaving a large hole in the main building of the whole-hog institution that has operated since 1977. Co-owner Judy Drach was banged up but checked out OK. The restaurant is closed indefinitely while a contractor assesses the damage.

Read more: Historic NC BBQ joint is closed indefinitely after car crashes into building

North Raleigh Whataburger built but not open. The Whataburger at 6305 Falls of Neuse Road looks fully ready for business, but it hasn’t sold a single burger, fueling online speculation about the delay. A company spokesperson said Whataburger still plans to open the location but offered no timetable. A sign in the window reads “Whataburger Learning Center.”

Read more: A North Raleigh Whataburger was built months ago. So why can’t you buy a burger?

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.