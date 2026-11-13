The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa has 550 acres overlooking Mobile Bay. Credit: Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa

Most hotels welcome guests with a friendly smile, maybe a glass of Champagne…but at one historic Alabama resort, the daily schedule includes firing an actual cannon.

Perched on 550 acres along the shores of Mobile Bay in Point Clear, the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa has been a Southern institution since 1847. A member of Historic Hotels of America since 2011 and affectionately known as the Queen of Southern Resorts, the waterfront property has hosted generations of vacationers-and witnessed its fair share of American history.

During the Civil War, the hotel served as a hospital for wounded Confederate soldiers following the Battle of Mobile Bay; during World War II, its grounds became a military training site.

To honor its military history, The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa has a daily tribute that includes the firing of a replica Civil War cannon. Credit: The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa

Today, the resort honors its history with a daily ceremony called Grandeur, Grit and Glory: Since 1847. Beginning at 3:45 p.m., a procession leads guests from the main lobby to Cannon Park, where a replica Civil War cannon is fired at approximately 4 p.m. in tribute to members of the military past and present.

The tradition, which began in 2008, is followed by a complimentary afternoon lagniappe-a Cajun–French term for "a little extra," as in coffee, tea, and fresh-baked bites-in the Grand Hall. The experience is free for registered hotel guests, though the public can purchase tickets.

Of course, the Grand has plenty of other reasons to visit, from championship golf to spa treatments to sunset views over Mobile Bay-but how many resorts can say their afternoon festivities include live cannon fire?

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