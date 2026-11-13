The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after four juvenile victims arrived at UNC Hospitals on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, as deputies were investigating a report of shots fired near Cole Park Plaza.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in northern Chatham County after four juveniles showed up at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon.

Chatham County sheriff’s deputies got the call around 1:26 p.m. Thursday from a resident on Plaza Drive who reported hearing a vehicle passing by and then the sound of gunshots, according to a news release.

UNC Hospitals staff contacted the Sheriff’s Office as deputies were responding to say four juveniles had arrived with gunshot wounds, the release said.

The victims, who drove themselves to the hospital, told hospital staff they had been shot near Cole Park Plaza, near Plaza Drive, in the northern part of the county, just south of Chapel Hill, the release said.

Investigators have determined that the shooting started as a disagreement and a fight on Wednesday evening, the report said. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate, the release said.