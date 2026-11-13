Sydney Busack monitors her phone as others line up at the ticket counter at RDU during a ground stop impacting flights across the country. At 6pm, Busack’s 7:30pm flight had been delayed until 11pm. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Airlines are working to get their operations back to normal at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after the federal government grounded flights nationwide for several hours Friday.

RDU’s website showed that all departing flights were on time Saturday, but an airport spokeswoman said that was incorrect.

"We are working to resolve the issue,” Kerry McComber wrote in an email. “In the meantime, we have posted an alert on rdu.com directing people to check their flight status through their airline’s website or mobile app for the most up-to-date information.”

Thousands of flights were either delayed or canceled nationwide Saturday morning as airlines scrambled to get aircraft and crews where they need to be. As of 3:30 p.m. airlines had canceled 86 flights in and out of RDU and delayed 83, according to FlightAware.

McComber said RDU “did not experience major impacts” at the Transportation Security Administration’s checkpoints early Saturday.

"This may have been due in part to the airlines proactively communicating with their passengers about any flight status changes,” she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon because of “temporary telecommunications outage.” The FAA reopened the airspace at about 8:15 p.m., according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and the ground stop was officially lifted after midnight.

At a press conference, Duffy said “instability” in the FAA’s aging computer hardware caused communication problems at the Air Route Traffic Control Centers. There are 22 such centers in the United States responsible for all flights above 18,000 feet. He said the problem was detected at 3:36 p.m.

Standing next to Duffy, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin sought to assure the public that the problems were not a terrorist attack and that Americans were not in danger.

“All your loved ones are safe,” Mullin said. “We are working to resolve the issue, and we hope to have operations up and going normal at some point.”

Under the FAA ground stop, planes were forbidden to take off. But most of the more than 3,500 still in the air were able to continue to their destination.

The FAA appeared to be making exceptions for some international departures, including many from the Northeast to Europe. The Air France flight to Paris was able to leave RDU shortly before 8 p.m., according to FlightAware, followed a short time later by Icelandair’s flight to Reykjavik.

At 5:50 p.m., most flights had landed at RDU, with two transcontinental flights — Alaska Airlines from San Diego and Delta Air Lines from Los Angeles — approaching the airport. Icelandair’s flight from Reykjavik, Jet Blue from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Aer Lingus from Dublin, Ireland, also arrived Friday evening.

Perhaps the last plane to arrive Friday was a United Airlines flight from the Dominican Republic that was en route to Newark, New Jersey, before being diverted to RDU. It landed about 7:15 p.m., according to FlightAware.

A pilot monitors the arrivals and departures display showing all RDU departing flights as delayed at 5:56 PM as a ground stop impacted most airports and airlines across the country. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

How long will it take to return to normal?

Duffy cautioned travelers that it would take a while for air travel to get back to normal. The nationwide outage will have ripple effects, with some flights delayed or canceled because aircraft are not where they’re scheduled to be.

“It’s going to take us some time to unwind what’s happened this afternoon,” he said.

RDU advises travelers to stay updated on the airport’s travel information through its website, or by confirming their flight status with their airline.

Planes are parked at gates at RDU’s Terminal 2 Friday evening during a nationwide ground stop of flights. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

The sudden grounding of air travel caused frustration and confusion for passengers.

At RDU, travelers crowded around flight information boards while dozens of others stood in line at airline service desks to try to change their travel plans.

Hopeful passengers wait in line to talk with ticketing agents at RDU during a nationwide ground stoppage of flights Friday evening, Nov. 13, 2026. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Some headed toward their gates in hopes of catching the next available flight. Others, like Atlanta resident Katie Beech, had given up any hope of getting on a plane Friday.

“We need to find hotels, but we’re hearing Ubers are $200,” said Beech, in Raleigh for a business trip. “So I’m just trying to figure out where to go.”

Molly Stein-Seroussi was aboard an American Airlines flight from Curaçao to Miami, Florida, en route to RDU when the pilot announced the ground stop.

“People on board seem anxious and confused,” Stein-Seroussi said by text. “A lot of people are asking me questions because they can’t connect to the WiFi and didn’t understand the announcement.”

This is the second time since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that the FAA has ordered a nationwide ground stop, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

“The last time was in 2023, when the FAA NOTAM system went down and pilots could not get their pre-departure paperwork,” ABC11 reported.

What to do if the FAA’s nationwide ground stop delays or cancels your flight

FAA says it has lifted nationwide ground stop that snarled airports