PBS North Carolina’s CEO and general manager David Crabtree announced his retirement after a 50-year career in journalism in November 2026. PBS North Carolina

A longtime fixture in the local TV landscape is retiring.

David Crabtree, CEO and general manager of PBS North Carolina and former longtime news anchor at WRAL, announced his retirement at the end of this year.

“I have been blessed with an extraordinary 50-year career in broadcasting, but these past four and a half years have been among the most consequential and deeply rewarding of my professional life,” Crabtree said Friday, Nov. 13 in a news release. “Leading PBS North Carolina has been both a privilege and a profound responsibility.”

David Crabtree was an anchor at WRAL for nearly 30 years. 2002 News & Observer file photo

Broadcast veteran to retire

When Crabtree retires, he will leave behind a body of work that includes 17 Emmy Awards. He became lead anchor at WRAL in 1994 and was a familiar face to people in North Carolina for nearly 30 years.

Then in 2022, the Tennessee native revealed that he was leaving the station to take a leadership role with PBS NC. While he was there, the public television media network faced federal funding cuts that led to buyouts and a hiring freeze.

After Crabtree led a restructuring effort, “PBS North Carolina enters 2027 with a balanced budget for the first time in more than five years,” according to the public media network.

This week, PBS NC announced that it would merge with WTVI PBS Charlotte, pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission. The goal is to provide educational programming to people across the state, The N&O previously reported.

When reached via email on Nov. 13, a PBS NC spokesperson didn’t have information to share with The N&O about Crabtree’s successor.

The news comes after another recent shakeup in Triangle media. Martin Ortiz was appointed as the new general manager of ABC11 and WTVD-TV after Rob Elmore announced he would retire from the station after 45 years in the industry, The N&O previously reported.

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