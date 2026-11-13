Quarterback Philip Rivers (17) gives the Wolfpack sign as the team celebrates after its 2003 Tangerine Bowl win. Chuck Liddy/File photo

N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan walked into the boardroom at the Dorothy and Roy Park Alumni Center on Friday with the back of his suit coat sticking up as he carried a manila folder in the back of his waistband — a creative way to securely transport documents related to the school’s football coaching search.

Two hours later, N.C. State announced the hiring of Philip Rivers as the next head coach after the university Board of Trustees approved Rivers’ employment contract.

“Philip has more charisma, greater leadership ability than any football player I’ve ever known,” said longtime Board of Trustees member and donor Wendell Murphy. “He’s a natural-born leader. Though he doesn’t have experience, he knows more about football than most people. … It’s gonna work out.”

The agreement is for five years, a standard length for most head coaches.

Rivers, a former Wolfpack quarterback, is set to make $3.25 million in the first two years, according to his contract obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. It is broken up into a base salary of $2.43 million. He will also receive $812,500 in supplemental income, which covers media obligations, public appearances and other fundraising activities. The base salary and supplemental income will increase by $100,000 each year after Jan. 1, 2028.

The contract also includes performance incentives — financial bonuses for academic and athletic achievements, including win totals, bowl game appearances, College Football Playoff appearances, graduation rates and academic progress.

“There is a risk, and maybe it would’ve been nice if he’d worked a year or two under a superior head coach,” Murphy said. “But we didn’t have that luxury. Let’s take it while we can get it.”

The contract stipulates that the Rivers family will receive $40,000 to cover relocation costs, two courtesy vehicles, and a membership to a golf or country club.

In the event N.C. State terminates Rivers without cause, or for convenience, it must pay his salary “at the time of termination multiplied by the number of full and partial contract years remaining in the otherwise scheduled term of this agreement,” the contract states. It is also required to pay any supplemental compensation or bonuses earned at the time of termination.

Rivers replaces Dave Doeren, who was fired last month after 14 years with the program. Doeren’s buyout is an estimated $9.75 million, paying out the remaining three years of his contract.

Doeren’s base salary for 2026 was $3.25 million, according to his contract, and expected to increase through the remaining term had he stayed on staff. By comparison, Doeren’s base salary in 2013 was $750,000, but he received $1.05 million in supplemental income.

N.C. State got a deal by hiring Rivers, with his annual compensation ranking toward the bottom of the ACC’s coaches, according to reports of publicly available contracts.

When North Carolina hired Bill Belichick in 2024, it agreed to a contract worth $10 million per year. He receives $1 million in base pay and $9 million in supplemental income.

University sources told the News & Observer on Sunday that the school was working on a deal with Rivers, but it had not been finalized. Once agreed upon, the Board of Trustees was required to approve the contract via vote.

With Rivers’ hire complete, he can now begin assembling a staff and evaluating players. Rivers, like Belichick, doesn’t come with a buyout, either, allowing the university to funnel financial resources to building a team and staff.

The Wolfpack has three regular-season games remaining in 2026.

The early signing period for the Class of 2027 and junior college transfers begins on Dec. 2. N.C. State has 18 commits, including Rivers’ eldest son, Gunner, and KJ Caldwell, two four-star recruits. Those who do not sign during the early period are still eligible to sign with their selected schools in February. The college transfer portal opens on Jan. 4 and closes on Jan. 13.