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Most of North Carolina will see its first freeze this weekend with temperatures dropping to the 30s and 20s in some locations.

Weather officials are warning residents to protect plants, drain hoses and protect exposed pipes to prevent problems during the cold.

Here’s what you need to know about how to prepare your home:

How can you keep your pipes from freezing?

Think back to your elementary school science lessons. Water freezes at 32 degrees, expanding by about 9%.

When water freezes in your home’s pipes it expands, capable of causing a number of problems including cracks that can then cause flooding. Pipes can freeze at 32 degrees, but insulated pipes don’t start freezing until the temperatures reach the 20s.

The American Red Cross recommends the following to protect pipes from freezing:

Drain water from swimming pool and water sprinkler supply lines. Do not use antifreeze because it’s dangerous to wildlife and the environment.

Remove, drain and store hoses outdoors and close valves supplying outdoor hose bibs (the outdoor water faucet where a hose is attached).

Add insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces, which will help maintain higher temperatures.

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines inside.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate, but make sure to remove any toxic cleaners or products to protect children or pets.

Let water drip from faucets, which can help prevent pipes from freezing.

If you’re out of the house during the cold weather keep the thermostat on and set no lower than 55 degrees.

How can you weatherproof your home for winter?

In addition to protecting pipes, there are a number of ways to protect your home from extreme cold. Ready NC, an emergency preparedness initiative from North Carolina Emergency Management, recommends the following:

Insulate walls and attics, add caulking or weather stripping to doors and windows.

Clear away rain gutters, cut away tree branches that could fall on a house and fix any roof leaks.

Keep fire extinguishers on hand. House fires are an “extra risk” when more people turn to alterative heating sources.

Learn how to shut off your water valves in case there is a water leak from frozen pipes.

Install storm windows or cover windows with plastic to help keep cold air out.

Will NC get a cold, snowy winter? Here’s what the NOAA forecast says

Are landlords required to provide heat for NC renters? What the law says

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