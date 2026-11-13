A car crashed into Greenville’s historic B’s Barbecue Thursday afternoon, closing the restaurant indefinitely. Greenville Fire & Rescue

A driver lost control Thursday, Nov. 12 afternoon and crashed into one of North Carolina’s most historic barbecue joints.

Only the back wheels and trunk were left sticking out of B’s Barbecue after a car barreled into the cinderblock building, leaving a hole right next to the window where customers have ordered plates of whole hog barbecue for nearly five decades.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. Thursday, co-owner Tammy Godley said. Her sisters and B’s co-owners Judy Drach and Donna McLawhorn were still at the restaurant when the car ran into the building.

“Everybody is good, we’re just a little lost in what we need to do,” Godley said in a phone interview. “Judy got banged up a little bit, but she was checked out and she’s okay. She’s really sore today, the coolers and things were pushed into her.”

Greenville Police told The Daily Reflector that driver Donna Swinson lost control while turning onto B’s Barbecue Road, crashing into the restaurant’s main building. She has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain lane control, the paper reported.

“Her whole car was in the building,” Godley said. “There’s a big hole in the wall, it destroyed the wall. We’re in the process of figuring out how we’re going to put it back together.”