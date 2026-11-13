Wearing a plush turkey hat, Cece Ashburn, 4, giggles as Lord Stanley gobbles beside his pardon-mate, Lady Stanley, on the lawn of the North Carolina Executive Mansion in Raleigh shortly before Gov. Josh Stein pardons the turkeys during the annual Turkey Pardon Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Here’s a curated selection of images from around the Triangle and beyond as captured through the lenses of News & Observer photojournalists. This feature can be seen in Sunday’s newspaper, as well as in our online Edition. See it at eedition.newsobserver.com.

A pilot monitors the arrivals and departures display showing all RDU departing flights as delayed at 5:56 PM as a ground stop impacted most airports and airlines across the country. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Lee Roberts, left, walks with UNC General Counsel Paul Newton down a hallway during a recess in the UNC Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at The Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Traffic moves by a white bicycle memorial for cyclist Patrick Turner, who was struck and killed by a driver charged with DWI on April 7, 2026 on Optimist Farm Road in Holly Springs. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

N.C. State quarterback C.J. Bailey (11) is sacked by Duke defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) for an eight-yard loss in the third quarter on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

N.C. State quarterback CJ Bailey (11) heads off the field after Duke’s 41-3 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina guard Isaiah Denis (2) puts up a shot against Wyoming guard Parker Gerrits (22) in the first half on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Denis scored 14 points in the Tar Heels’ 76-63 victory. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com