Fearrington Preserve, a community of 630 homes and townhomes, is proposed for 365 acres (at right) surrounding Pokeberry Creek, south of Andrews Store Road and Briar Chapel in Chatham County. Google Maps/Contributed

Chatham County commissioners are scheduled to take up the Fearrington Preserve development on Monday, and the stakes for the Haw River watershed, Pokeberry Creek and the rural stretch south of Briar Chapel are hard to overstate.

Just last week, the developer’s attorney called Chatham County Manager Brian Thompson to sweeten the deal with a last-minute offer of $1.5 million for affordable housing and other community needs, organizers with the group, Smart Chatham, and Commissioners Chair Amanda Robertson told The News & Observer on Friday.

The county manager told the commissioners about the call, she said, and added there was “no weird ‘behind the scenes’ thing going on with the developer.” The project needs to be decided on its merits, even if the county could use the money, she said.

“In this case, it just feels a little like it’s unfair dealing to come in at the last minute and not share that with the Planning Board and have that [be] part of the negotiations from the beginning,” Robertson said.

If you’ve been tracking this fight since January — and the hearings, the petition drive, and a summer public records battle over a nondisclosure agreement — here’s a refresher on where things stand and what to watch.

What’s on the table

Texas-based Fearrington Property Development LLC wants to build a “compact community” of roughly 630 homes and townhomes on 365 forested acres west of U.S. 15-501, south of Briar Chapel.

The plan carves the site into five dense subdivisions split by roads and streams, with Pokeberry Creek — a major Haw River tributary — running through the middle. About 183 acres would be preserved, mostly along the creek, and an 18,000-square-foot commercial building, green spaces and trails are planned. The neighborhood would have public water and community septic.

The developer is also offering to donate 8.5 acres near Andrews Store Road for up to 72 affordable townhomes, to be built by the county or a nonprofit partner, instead of meeting the compact community ordinance’s affordable housing requirement directly.

The Planning Board already said no

In early October, the Chatham County Planning Board voted 8-3 to recommend denial, The News & Observer previously reported.

The board’s reasons track closely with what Smart Chatham and neighboring residents have argued for months: the project fails to conserve natural resources, risks more downstream flooding along Pokeberry Creek, worsens traffic and pedestrian safety, and lacks the “town center” and pedestrian pathways the compact community ordinance envisioned.

Zoning administrator Angela Plummer was blunt at an April hearing: “To us, this is not a compact community. It is not offering what the intent of the compact community ordinance envisioned when it was done for Briar Chapel, and that is where we stand.”

A site plan for Fearrington Preserve shows the proposed location of homes, streets, stormwater ponds and stream buffers. The project would add over 600 homes near the intersection of Andrews Store and Parker Herndon roads in Chatham County. Fearrington Property Development LLC

Wetlands, streams and a creek already in trouble

The site contains an estimated 31 wetlands and more than 15 streams. Construction could affect all of them, and some homes would sit beside Pokeberry Creek’s 100-year floodplain — a floodplain that has taken serious hits since Briar Chapel with over 2,400 homes, was built upstream.

Last year, Tropical Storm Chantal swelled Pokeberry Creek, flooding homes and washing out Morris Road. John Alderman, an aquatic biologist of 45 years and a Briar Chapel resident, showed the Planning Board photos of widened, unstable creek beds and called for a development moratorium until the county rewrites its stormwater rules.

“Whatever stormwater management that has been occurring here is absolutely not working. We need an immediate pause on all development until we better manage stormwater in our county. Otherwise, all our streams will soon look like Pokeberry Creek — blown up, blown out, in highly degraded urban streams,” he said.

The developer offered 60 acres for flood storage and habitat as part of a 30-acre Pokeberry Creek restoration project, but the Briar Chapel Community Association said it won’t work with the developer, which could limit the project’s effectiveness downstream. County staff said the project — managed by the Army Corps of Engineers — will proceed even if Fearrington Preserve is rejected.

Chatham County created its Compact Communities ordinance in 2004 to regulate more dense development at Briar Chapel. The area where the new policy applied was expanded over time to include the area proposed for Fearrington Preserve (outlined in red). Fearrington Property Development LLC

The hog lagoon and the NDA

The affordable housing parcel comes with complications. A 100-year floodplain cuts across its northwestern corner, and a former family farm with a dried-up hog waste lagoon sits on the land. Environmental studies recommended against using well water or groundwater because of the past farming operation.

Smart Chatham organizer Jeremy Rose has raised questions about whether a future wastewater system with spray fields near the wetlands could expand any contamination footprint — and what cleaning up contaminated soil could cost taxpayers.

Those environmental studies only came to light after Smart Chatham filed a public records request tied to a nondisclosure agreement County Manager Bryan Thompson signed with Fearrington Land Holdings LLC on June 4, The News & Observer reported.

The developer terminated the NDA in late August after roughly 900 pages of studies were released under a 2023 state law requiring disclosure even when confidentiality agreements exist.

Traffic, pedestrian safety and the housing question

A traffic study projects Fearrington Preserve could add 6,398 daily trips, with 200 to 400 at peak commuting hours on a winding, sidewalk-less stretch of Andrews Store Road where school pickup lines already cover more than a mile. Two roundabouts and a future traffic signal study are planned.

Supporters point to the affordable housing need.

Chatham Habitat’s Tiffany Stuflick told the Planning Board the townhomes — potentially selling around $175,000 in an area where homes go for $600,000 to $700,000 — would serve “single parents, teachers, first responders, young families, and persons trying to age in place here in Chatham County.”

What to watch Monday

The commissioners are not bound by the Planning Board’s recommendation. An online petition opposing the project has gathered 1,569 signatures, and Smart Chatham is expected to turn out in force.

Watch for how commissioners weigh the creek restoration promise and the affordable housing trade-off against the compact community ordinance’s original intent. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center in Pittsboro, 1192 U.S. Hwy 64 West Business. It’s also available for viewing online at chathamnc.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

NC Reality Check is an N&O series holding those in power accountable and shining a light on public issues that affect the Triangle or North Carolina. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email realitycheck@newsobserver.com.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.