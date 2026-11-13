The Durham closure will leave North Carolina without a Mr. Fries Man restaurant. Courtesy of Mr. Fries Man

A restaurant known for saucy chicken wings and loaded french fries is closing in Durham.

Mr. Fries Man said it’s ending its run in the Bull City. But there’s still time to grab a bite before the last day in business. A post on the restaurant’s Instagram account says Mr. Fries Man Durham will close its doors on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Here’s what we know about the restaurant as its closure nears.

Longtime restaurant closes soon

Mr. Fries Man got its start in California roughly a decade ago. These days, the online menu includes chicken wings and fried or grilled chicken with several sauce options. And true to its name, the restaurant also sells french fries loaded with toppings ranging from barbecue bacon ranch chicken to lemon garlic crab and shrimp.

The chain’s Durham restaurant is located at 1105 W. Main St., near Brightleaf Square. It’s the brand’s only location in North Carolina, according to its website.

During its time in the Triangle, the restaurant earned a spot on The News & Observer’s 2024 list of the 50 best local places to eat french fries.

As Mr. Fries Man prepares to serve its last meals, the restaurant in its social media post didn’t share the reason behind the upcoming closure. The N&O has reached out via phone and email and is awaiting a response.

“What started as a business venture became so much more,” the restaurant’s Instagram post says. “Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of serving amazing customers, building lasting relationships, creating jobs, and becoming part of a community that welcomed and supported us. Thank you!”

The business closure comes as other longtime food and drink spots have announced their exits from Durham. Once-bustling beer bar Pour Taproom is no longer welcoming customers, and soul food joint Kale’s Kitchen Express shut down its brick-and-mortar location, The N&O previously reported.

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