North Carolina coach Michael Malone questions a call by the officials first half against Wyoming on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Tar Heels sports roundup: UNC football wins at UConn, Malone’s team rolls. Here’s what to know

North Carolina athletics had a busy stretch on the court and the gridiron. From a transfer guard embracing a team-first role to a football defense creating turnovers, here’s a catch-up on the Tar Heels.

Here are key takeaways:

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.