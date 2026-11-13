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Tar Heels sports roundup: UNC football wins at UConn, Malone's team rolls.
9 days ago
Tar Heels sports roundup: UNC football wins at UConn, Malone’s team rolls. Here’s what to know
North Carolina athletics had a busy stretch on the court and the gridiron. From a transfer guard embracing a team-first role to a football defense creating turnovers, here’s a catch-up on the Tar Heels.
Here are key takeaways:
- Transfer guard Terrence Brown, who averaged 19.9 points at Utah last season but has yet to play for a college team with a winning record, told reporters he came to UNC to play for coach Michael Malone and win, not to run “the Terrence Brown Show”.
- UNC pulled away from Wyoming for a 76-63 win Tuesday after Malone challenged his team’s “manhood” at halftime, holding the Cowboys to just 18.2% offensive rebounding in the second half, as Isaiah Denis scored 14 points and Sayon Keita added 13 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks.
- Bill Belichick confirmed that his son Brian Belichick, the defensive backs/safeties coach, is calling the defensive plays following Steve Belichick’s resignation, with UNC set to host Louisville’s high-powered offense Nov. 14 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
- Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble as UNC converted three interceptions into three touchdowns in a 38-21 win at UConn, improving the Tar Heels to 5-4.
- Tight end Jelani Thurman caught two touchdowns at UConn to tie Mike Chatham’s program record of eight touchdown catches in a single season by a tight end, as UNC snapped a two-game losing streak and moved within one win of bowl eligibility.
- Freshman forward Maximo Adams recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as UNC routed Wofford 109-70 in Malone’s second game, winning the rebounding battle 49-42 and piling up 18 assists.
The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.