Philip Rivers smiles on the sidelines before N.C. State’s game against North Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Local reporters attended the normal in-person N.C. State midweek football media conferences. On both days, they asked players and interim head coach Todd Goebbel for their thoughts about former quarterback Philip Rivers being hired as the Wolfpack’s next head coach.

On both days, the topic was not discussed. The university had not officially made a hire, therefore the team had nothing on which to comment.

That changed on Friday.

N.C. State announced Rivers signed a five-year contract, officially making the alumnus the program’s leader.

“Philip Rivers is one of one and the right person to lead NC State Football into its next era,” said NC State athletics director Boo Corrigan said in a statement.

“His accomplishments as a player at the collegiate and professional levels speak for themselves. But throughout this search process, what stood out to me most was his exceptional leadership ability, his character, the way he connects with people and his vision for this program. He is someone who is deeply respected and beloved by Wolfpack Nation, and I couldn’t be more proud that he will be the one leading our football program.”

N.C. State athletics director Boo Corrigan laughs with N.C. State Board of Trustees member Tim Humphrey after the board reconvened after a closed session during their meeting in Raleigh, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

The N.C. State Board of Trustees approved Rivers’ employment contract during a regularly scheduled meeting, with everyone in attendance voting affirmatively. His contract details have not been released, but a source says the contract is worth an estimated $3.25 million per year.

Rivers, who replaces Dave Doeren after 14 years, spoke very little about the opportunity until last Friday. He told reporters at the time he spoke with N.C. State leadership on Nov. 4 to discuss the position.

“We met and visited,” Rivers said at the time. “I’ve known some of those guys for a while now. Obviously, it was good to visit with them, but there’s really nothing else to report at this point.”

In announcing his hiring and new contract on Friday, N.C. State released a statement from Rivers about his new job.

“I am humbled and honored to be the next head football coach at NC State University,” Rivers said in the statement. “In many ways, I feel like I’m coming home. This is where it all began for me as an 18-year-old kid from Alabama, and now to return to this great place as head coach is beyond words.

“I gave it everything I had here as a player for 51 games and I will give it everything I have as the coach. There’s no denying that this is going to take hard work, but we’re not scared of hard. I look forward to getting after it every single day with an unbelievable coaching staff and a group of players who are dedicated to relentlessly pursuing victory.”

“I feel like he’s part of our DNA, in who we are, and ‘Hard, tough together,’ comes from one of his speeches. ... I think he really understands who we are, what our fan base is and what our alumni are.”

Boo Corrigan

NC State Athletic Director

During a brief media scrum after the announcement, Corrigan said Rivers’ love for the university was apparent when the two met several years ago.

“I feel like he’s part of our DNA, in who we are, and ‘Hard, tough together,’ comes from one of his speeches,” Corrigan said. “And when he did, ‘the Wolfpack ain’t for soft people,’ I think he really understands who we are, what our fan base is and what our alumni are.”

Additionally, Board of Trustees chairman Ed Stack called the new coaching decision “exciting” and believes this will take the football program “to the next level.”

“Philip has been a long-standing son of this university,” Stack said. “We’re excited to have him here. Happy to bring him back. Looking forward to winning championships. Looking forward to what he can do. He’s been an unbelievable person in the NFL. He’s come back here and given his time to the football program in the past, and we really look forward to having him as our football coach.”

University sources told the News & Observer on Sunday that the school was finalizing a deal to bring Rivers back to Raleigh, but it was not complete. Then, earlier this week, sources said the Board of Trustees planned to discuss and approve the contract at its meeting.

Philip Rivers is the next Wolfpack head football coach. See photos from his career

Philip Rivers’ career

Rivers played at N.C. State from 2000 to 2003. The team won 11 games in 2002 under the late head coach Chuck Amato, with Rivers in the backfield. That is the only season in which N.C. State has reached double-digit wins.

The former QB was a fan favorite to replace Doeren, even before he was fired, with supporters citing his successful career with the Wolfpack and long NFL career. They believe his return to the program would reignite the supporters and provide the program national recognition, necessary in a time when the ACC’s revenue distribution is partially based on TV viewership.

Quarterback Philip Rivers (17) shows the Wolfpack sign as the team celebrates after their 2003 Tangerine Bowl win. Chuck Liddy/File photo

Others people have expressed skepticism about the selection.

Rivers spent the past six years coaching at St. Michael Catholic High School, where his eldest son Gunner plays. Gunner is a four-star Wolfpack quarterback commit in the Class of 2027.

He has no other coaching experience, on any level, but interviewed with the Buffalo Bills last season.

Corrigan said there were no concerns about his lack of coaching experience. Rivers didn’t exactly have the same opportunities to work his way up in the profession as a graduate assistant, position coach or coordinator, because he was actively playing, Corrigan said. As soon as his playing career ended, Rivers immediately began his coaching career.

“I think it’s a different progression,” Corrigan said, “but I’m really excited about where we are.”

Reaction to hiring Philip Rivers

NC State student body president Knox Trask told The N&O that the news about Rivers’ return has gotten students fired up. Just knowing how much Rivers genuinely cares about the school is what makes it so exciting, Trask said.

“He’s Wolfpack through and through,” Trask said. “It’s going to be great to see an energized student section all the way packed out.”

Trask also believes the new coach will support student-athletes beyond the field, saying Rivers “cares about the academics of those students and making them good leaders in that field as well.”

For trustee David Powers, it’s about Rivers’ greatness.

“He is not just an alumni football player,” Powers told The N&O. “He’s probably the greatest we’ve ever had. He’s such a smart, energetic, committed person — and he wants to be here.”

During his playing career, Rivers was an All-American, All-ACC Player of the Year and his number was retired prior to his senior day game on Nov. 22, 2003, and remains the program record holder for multiple statistical categories.

The New York Giants selected Rivers as the fourth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft but was immediately traded to the San Diego Chargers. He played with the Chargers, even through their move to Los Angeles, until 2019. He briefly played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and came out of retirement for three games with the Colts in 2025.

Rivers, who is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, is considered one of the best quarterbacks to never appear in a Super Bowl.

Interim head coach Todd Goebbel will remain in his role through the end of the season. The Wolfpack (4-5, 2-4 ACC) faces Syracuse for Senior Day at noon on Saturday.