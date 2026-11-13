A driver recently submitted a complaint about poor fuel quality at a Wake County gas station. JASON LEE/The Sun News file photo

State inspectors don’t always find issues when they follow up on consumer complaints about gas stations.

But in one recent case, a driver reported that the vehicle’s engine stalled after filling up at a Raleigh gas station. The vehicle was taken to a mechanic, who “suspected contaminated gas.”

That complaint led to a follow-up inspection, where an inspector found sediment coming through the pump with diesel. While that’s not the fuel type the person who made the complaint had purchased, the finding could harm consumers. The inspector paused sales at the pump, until the issue could be fixed.

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Here’s what to know about recent fuel quality inspections and how to report complaints:

Between Aug. 19 and Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services received fuel quality complaints about 24 stations across Wake, Durham, Chatham and Johnston counties. Twenty of those were in Wake County.

Drivers reported that their vehicles lost power or had trouble starting. They also said their engines stalled and check engine lights came on. Some mechanics told customers their vehicles had been filled with contaminated fuel.

Inspectors confirmed fuel quality problems at five Wake County stations: Costco on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh, Family Fare on Duraleigh Road in Raleigh, Refuel on Glenwood in Raleigh, Sam’s Xpress Car Wash on Hodge Road in Knightdale and Speedway on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh.

Lab tests turned up sediment in premium gas at Costco, water and sediment in non-ethanol gas at Sam’s Xpress, and sediment in kerosene at the Speedway location. At Family Fare, sediment was found in the diesel pump, and diesel sales were stopped, said Melissa Spencer, program manager for the fuel quality laboratory.

To report a fuel quality concern, visit ncagr.gov/divisions/standards and click Fuel Quality, or call the laboratory at 984-236-4770.

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