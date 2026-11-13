Duke running back Nate Sheppard (20) takes N.C. State cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh (14) along to the end zone on an eight-yard carry for a touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 14-3 lead on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke basketball stumbles while Sheppard’s Heisman push rolls on. Here’s what to know

Duke’s week featured a jarring basketball loss and a football rout that fueled a Heisman campaign. The Blue Devils now face a marquee road test at Miami while the hoops team prepares for a brutal top-five gauntlet.

Here are key takeaways:

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