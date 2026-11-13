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Basketball
Duke sports weekly. Basketball stumbles while Sheppard's Heisman push rolls on.
8 days ago
Duke basketball stumbles while Sheppard’s Heisman push rolls on. Here’s what to know
Duke’s week featured a jarring basketball loss and a football rout that fueled a Heisman campaign. The Blue Devils now face a marquee road test at Miami while the hoops team prepares for a brutal top-five gauntlet.
Here are key takeaways:
- No. 5 Michigan State handed No. 2 Duke its first loss of the season 79-73 at the Champions Classic, and it marked the first time since 2023-24 that the Blue Devils never led in a game, with coach Jon Scheyer blaming a lack of connectivity ahead of upcoming matchups against other top-five teams.
- Duke shot just 33.3% overall and 24.1% from 3-point range in the United Center defeat, while Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears controlled the game with 18 points and 11 assists, 15 of those points coming after halftime.
- Running back Nate Sheppard, second nationally with 1,189 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, faces his toughest test Saturday against Miami’s FBS-leading rushing defense, which allows just 64.3 yards per game, in an ACC matchup where the Hurricanes are 13.5-point favorites.
- The “Nate Train” Heisman campaign gained momentum after Sheppard’s 217-yard, three-touchdown performance against N.C. State, pushing him to 10th in FanDuel Sportsbook’s Heisman odds heading into the Miami showdown.
- Duke dominated N.C. State 41-3 at Carter-Finley Stadium, piling up 458 total yards while holding the Wolfpack under 225 yards and without an offensive touchdown, with safety Andrew Pellicciotta adding a 100-yard return of a short field goal attempt.
- Duke coach Manny Diaz wore a homemade “Chuck” decal on his headset to honor the late N.C. State coach Chuck Amato, under whom Diaz worked from 2000 to 2005 during a stretch that included the Wolfpack’s 11-win 2002 season.
The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.