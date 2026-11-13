Members of the N.C. House of Representatives stand as their name is announced during the opening session of the N.C. House of Representatives Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

The North Carolina General Assembly is coming back for a post-election lame duck session next week. But what they’ll do, if anything, is still being decided.

Democratic lawmakers, who benefited from the national blue tsunami on election night, would rather not see any action. But Republicans still control both the House and Senate, so they get to set the schedule until the end of the year.

Democratic Gov. Josh Stein said Thursday he remains “unconvinced that it’s necessary.”

Stein has had preliminary discussions about the session, but doesn’t have any clarity on what they could take up yet, he said.

“If (legislators) come in, we need to make sure that we’re investing in things that are going to make a difference in people’s lives. We have to make sure that we are supporting law enforcement. We have to make sure we’re strengthening the economy. We have to continue investing in Western North Carolina,” Stein told The News & Observer as he spoke to reporters after an unrelated event at the Executive Mansion.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein speaks on the shift of power in the General Assembly, following the 2026 election, during a press briefing on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

“So we’re having these preliminary conversations with (Republicans). The fact that it’s unclear what they’re going to be working on tells you that this may not be the most urgent of needs,” he said.

The incoming leader of the House has warned Republicans that whatever happens in the waning days of Republican control will determine the atmosphere of the 2027 session.

Democrats’ plans for lame duck session

Now-House Minority Leader Robert Reives, who is set to be the next House speaker once his party takes control in January, says whatever happens will set the tone for 2027.

“This is the first opportunity to show what kind of atmosphere we’re going to have next year. You walk into this lame duck session, and you do the bare minimum that you need to do as far as any cleanup we’re going to do for the budget process or something like that — everybody’s happy,” Reives said.

House Democrats will hold their organizational meeting early in the week, and vote on key legislative leadership roles, including speaker, speaker pro tempore and positions like whip, which is the caucus member who counts votes.

Those leadership decisions won’t become official until a vote of the full House as session begins on Jan. 13.

Reives said he doesn’t want the lame duck sessions to be “business as usual,” like past lame duck sessions when Republicans in charge have used it as an opportunity to take some power away from Democrats who won their elections.

If that’s what happens, “then that will be a signal to the (Democratic) caucus that ... there is no interest in working with us,” Reives told reporters on Tuesday.

North Carolina House Minority Leader Robert Reives, the presumptive speaker-elect for the next General Assembly session, answers reporters' questions during a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at the Legislative Building in Raleigh. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Gas tax? Property taxes? What we know and what we don’t

Among the legislative possibilities in the coming days is an extension of the gas tax pause, as well as action on property taxes, though neither could happen, too.

Asked about extending the gas tax, Stein said they’ll “have to study that. Obviously, you can’t extend it forever because it’s about $300 million every six weeks, and we have to invest in our roads. Otherwise, our infrastructure starts to crumble. It makes it hard for agriculture to get their products to market, it makes it hard for people to get to work.”

The bill he signed pausing the gas tax uses saving reserves, so transportation projects normally funded by the gas tax won’t be impacted.

“So we have to have good infrastructure, but there are other things that we can do to help people put more money in their pockets, and that’s where we need to focus our energy,” Stein said.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment that would require the General Assembly to instill a levy limit on property taxes collected by local governments. But as that proposal moved through the legislature earlier this year, lawmakers talked about doing something in the 2027 session, not now.

The gas tax pause, which was passed during a special session in October, expires on Nov. 30. Lawmakers could extend that tax holiday with new legislation.

Other business, like Senate leadership

Republicans’ near-supermajority in the General Assembly was lost when the House completely flipped to Democrats. In the Senate, Republicans hold a slim majority of 26-24, if election results hold.

Senate Republicans have their own leadership plans to work on in the coming weeks. With the departure of Senate leader Phil Berger, who lost his primary, they will choose a new leader soon.

Sen. Jim Burgin got in the president pro tem race just after the election. The two frontrunners have been Sen. Michael Lee and Sen. Todd Johnson, who announced their intentions months ago. Lee lost his seat in the November election, so Johnson is likely to gain more support now.

The House and Senate each put out a calendar the day before sessions. There could be a session on Monday, or more likely on Tuesday, when most legislative action begins.