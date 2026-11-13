Representative-elect for North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District

After three decades of Republican control representing a portion of Eastern North Carolina in Congress, a newly elected Democrat saw a path to victory against the backdrop of a strategic redistricting that backfired.

Raymond Smith, a U.S. Army veteran and former state House member, was leading over Republican incumbent Rep. Greg Murphy in the race to represent North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District — when Murphy conceded on Wednesday.

In an interview with The News & Observer on Thursday, Smith talked about how he campaigned and important policy priorities in his district.

As of Monday, six days after the Nov. 3 election, Murphy led Smith by 233 votes, or 0.1%, The N&O previously reported. After provisional ballots were tallied as of around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Smith gained a narrow lead of 293 votes, or 0.12%.

The state’s 3rd District has seen changes to its political makeup due to Republican redistricting efforts. The GOP-led General Assembly in 2025 redrew the 1st Congressional District to dethrone the sitting Democrat Rep. Don Davis and instead favor Republicans, The N&O previously reported. That also changed the composition of the 3rd District since the two are adjacent.

Davis, a two-term Democrat in the 1st District, held onto his seat against Republican opponent Laurie Buckhout and will serve a third term despite the recent redistricting. The redrawn map also affected the race in the 3rd District, which Smith saw as more competitive for Democrats.

Backfired gerrymander

Smith told The N&O in a phone interview that he has never considered himself as a placeholder candidate for any race he has run, and that he has “never run for an office that I didn’t think I could win.”

“What I saw in this particular race was the face that the attempted gerrymander of Don Davis and the attempted dilution of the Black vote in North Carolina was something I felt was not only egregious, but it was definitely something that I felt was a formidable challenge,” he said.

Smith said that after watching the General Assembly redraw the map and move Republican counties into the 1st and blue and purple counties into the 3rd, “I said, ‘Hey, this is a winnable seat with the right candidate.’”

“And it seems as though I was the right candidate,” he said.

Madison Andrus, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, wrote in a statement to The N&O that “from the moment Republicans forced through their cynical dummymander and the DCCC expanded our battlefield to put Greg Murphy on our target list, Raymond Smith answered the call to fight to bring Eastern North Carolina the representation it deserves.”

“Congressman-elect Smith is ready to hit the ground running to serve his constituents now that Greg Murphy has conceded,” she wrote.

Policy priorities in Smith’s district

Smith said while many of the issues he sees the citizens of the 3rd District struggling with are not unique, the district is home to about five military installations, “so military veterans affairs continue to be major issues in our district.”

He added that, being a combat veteran, he would like to serve on the U.S. House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs or other related committee, but “I’ll work on any committee that’ll have me.” He said he is also interested in agriculture, education and appropriations.

“We’ve got to be able to bring something back to rural eastern North Carolina,” Smith said. “Rural economic development is critically important to me, and I know how our districts in North Carolina have been overlooked and abandoned, and it’s something that I am definitely going to work on.”

Smith said voting rights will also be an issue of interest moving into the 2028 election. He said North Carolina passing a constitutional amendment this cycle that mandates voter ID for mail-in ballots “is, in my humble opinion, an effort to basically interfere with individuals’ right to vote.”

How Smith campaigned this year

Smith said he was “at a tremendous disadvantage” compared to his primary and general election opponents when it came to campaign funds.

“When I filed for my seat, I had zero in my account,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I had to use my own money to fund my filing fee, so this was never a race that I had anticipated or prepared for years before.”

During the primary election, Smith said, he battled fellow Democrat Allison Jaslow, “who was well-prepared for the seat.”

“But what I was able to do is what I do best, and that’s work hard,” he said. “I knocked doors. I made phone calls. I went to every meeting that anyone would invite me to, and I stayed until the meeting was over.”

Smith said he faced a similar battle during the general election.

“My opponent had a $2.5 million war chest to work with. He had several commercials on television and a lot of mailers that went out,” he said. “I couldn’t afford a television commercial, but what I could do is work hard, and that’s what I bring to the district.”