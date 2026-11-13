The Durham County Detention Facility. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

A Durham County jail detainee died Thursday after officers found him “in distress,” the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Detention officers found 43-year-old Simon Duane Lamont at about 9:30 p.m. They provided medical aid and called for paramedics, but he died on scene, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office notified the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday night, and the SBI will investigate Lamont’s death while the Sheriff’s Office conducts an internal review, which is standard when a detainee dies.

It’s at least the second death to occur in Durham County’s custody this year. In June, Robert Harris Jr., 37, of Durham, was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital, The News & Observer previously reported.

According to The Charlotte Observer, 81 jail inmates in North Carolina died in 2025, marking an increase from the previous year.