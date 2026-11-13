An aerial view of a new pedestrian bridge spanning Wade Avenue alongside Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh, near the N.C. Museum of Art Park, upper left. A community ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

The signature red steel bridge over Wade Avenue in West Raleigh opens Saturday, providing safe passage for cyclists and pedestrians along a stretch of Blue Ridge Road near the N.C. Museum of Art.

The bridge and connecting sidewalks are the first in what could be several changes in how people move about the area around the Lenovo Center as it develops into a 24-hour destination in coming years. It’s a milestone in the development of the area, said Nathan Spencer of the West Raleigh Alliance, a community group.

“This bridge is the culmination of years of work by the alliance, in partnership with NCDOT and the City of Raleigh, to create a safe, dedicated pedestrian crossing for everyone: residents, State Fair visitors, concertgoers, and Wolfpack and Canes fans alike,” said Spencer, who co-chairs the group’s transit and transportation committee.

The bridge will officially open at 11:30 a.m. as part of a wider celebration organized by the alliance and the city. “West Raleigh Multimodal Day,” as the event is called, aims to highlight the various ways of moving to and through a part of the city that draws visitors from throughout the region.

The bridge parallels Blue Ridge Road and connects sidewalks and greenway trails at the art museum with the Lenovo Center, N.C. State Fairgrounds and Hillsborough Street. The bridge is part of a $5.5 million project to provide the first accommodations for pedestrians and cyclists along a busy five-lane stretch of road.

The city’s project also includes what’s known as a “protected intersection” at Blue Ridge and Reedy Creek Road, at the main entrance to the art museum and the new headquarters for the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The intersection includes more distinct crosswalks and islands on each corner to protect cyclists and pedestrians and create wider, sharper turns for cars, forcing drivers to slow down.

The Blue Ridge Road project has been plagued by delays. The path was conceived more than 14 years ago, and preliminary plans were introduced to the public in early 2020. Construction was set to begin in the summer of 2022, so the path could open in time for the 2023 State Fair. But problems related to water utilities and the state’s nearby Beltline and Blue Ridge Road underpass construction projects led to delays, according to city officials.

The bridge and adjoining paths will likely get more use as the area around the Lenovo Center evolves. The city has rezoned 81 acres around the arena to clear the way for a $1 billion plan for housing, a hotel, retail, restaurants, offices and a 4,000-seat concert venue.

To help plan transportation connections to the new district, the state Board of Transportation allocated $300,000 for a study that will consider options for improvements. NCDOT is working with the city and the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization on the effort, which will involve public input at some point.