Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead was recently elected to a third term.

For the second time in recent weeks, a North Carolina district attorney has asked a judge to allow him to see personnel records of former Durham County deputies now working in Granville County.

This time, the dispute centers on a deputy whose account of his departure from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office conflicts with assurances the prosecutor received from the sheriff’s attorney that there was nothing in the deputy’s personnel file that would affect his credibility.

In a Nov. 6 filing, Granville County District Attorney Michael Waters asked a judge to order Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead to produce records for the deputy, Tralane Terrell-Wells Jackson, who is a key witness in an upcoming, attempted murder trial.

“Getting a court order under these circumstances is unprecedented,” Waters told The News & Observer.

The filing highlights the discretion sheriffs’ offices have in deciding what confidential personnel information to disclose and to whom.

On Wednesday, The N&O requested an interview with Birkhead and asked how his office determines when to share personnel information with prosecutors. Birkhead’s office hadn’t responded as of Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Granville Sheriff Robert Fountain said he doesn’t believe there is any information to disclose about Jackson, saying Jackson was investigated by the state commission that certifies deputies.

“He was found clean and clear of anything that may have been alleged,” Fountain told The N&O.

A deputy’s past raises questions in attempted murder case

The latest dispute involves a Granville County attempted murder case in which Jackson’s credibility as a witness could be challenged.

Andre Stephon Jones is charged with shooting a woman and a man during a domestic dispute in Oxford in 2024.

A 35-year-old woman called 911 to report that her child’s father had shot her multiple times in the leg, WRAL reported. Authorities also found a 42-year-old man with three gunshot wounds who was airlifted to a Granville hospital.

Jackson, now a lieutenant in Granville County, led the investigation.

In his court filing, Waters wrote he became aware of potential concerns regarding Jackson’s past and reached out to Birkhead in September.

When Birkhead didn’t respond, Waters contacted the sheriff’s attorney, Keischa Lovelace.

On Oct. 2, Lovelace told Waters the Sheriff’s Office would not let him inspect personnel records without a court order, but assured him the file contained no information that would affect Jackson’s credibility or require disclosure to defense attorneys, Waters wrote

On Oct. 29, Waters and an assistant district attorney met with Jackson. Jackson told them he had resigned from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office before an internal investigation was initiated, rather than be fired over an incident, Waters wrote. The incident that would have triggered the investigation wasn’t disclosed in the filing.

Granville County Sheriff Robert Fountain, photographed prior to a press conference held at the Granville County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Oxford, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Fountain defends Jackson, a ‘stellar employee’

Fountain hired Jackson in 2023, according to state certification information.

Fountain said after Jackson left Durham, he worked for the Department of Social Services in Alamance County before joining the Granville office.

“Mr. Jackson has been a stellar employee with Granville County Sheriff’s Office,” Fountain said. “There’s no question of his truthfulness.”

Fountain said his office, like Birkhead’s, requires a court order before sharing confidential personnel information, even with prosecutors.

In a previous filing, Waters sought personnel records involving Joseph Costa, who resigned from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office in 2023 after an internal investigation found he had engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship, lied about it and attempted to interfere with the investigation.

Costa was hired by Granville County nine months later. Birkhead’s attorney refused Waters access to Costa’s personnel file but shared details of the investigation, prompting Waters to seek a court order. A hearing on that request has not yet been scheduled.

Fountain said he is willing to give officers another chance if they didn’t break the law, lie, or violate certification rules set by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standard Commission.

“Then I will give people second chances to rehabilitate their careers,” he said.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is facing a second request by a North Carolina district attorney to see deputies’ personnel files. Durham County Sheriff's Office

How much can a sheriff keep confidential?

The dispute reveals different interpretations of who can see confidential personnel files and what information should be shared.

Most government personnel information is confidential, although certain details, such as salaries, job titles and employment dates, are public.

The law allows state or federal officials to inspect personnel files when doing so is essential to the proper functioning of their agencies. But it also requires “the agreement of the official having custody of the records.”

Waters argues that he qualifies for access under that exception because prosecutors must disclose evidence that could undermine the credibility of their witnesses, including acts that reflect a lack of good moral character.

That obligation is known as Giglio, named after the court case that set the standard. The obligation extends beyond prosecutors having to share information about witnesses’ dishonesty to include information suggesting bias, prejudice, or other credibility concerns.

Waters said other sheriffs have allowed him to review deputies’ personnel files, making Birkhead’s refusal unusual.

“The rules are not very clear,” said Jeff Welty, a professor at the UNC School of Government, and law enforcement agencies vary in how they respond to such requests.

Some allow prosecutors to inspect entire personnel files, he wrote in an email. Others provide only portions or require a court order.

When an agency refuses, prosecutors can pursue other options, including asking the deputy to consent or seeking a court order.

“Understandably, prosecutors may be more inclined to dig deep for Giglio information when the case is very serious or when they have some reason to think that the personnel file may contain impeachment information,” Welty said.

NC Reality Check is an N&O series holding those in power accountable and shining a light on public issues that affect the Triangle or North Carolina. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email realitycheck@newsobserver.com.

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