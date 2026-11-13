The North Carolina attorney general announced a settlement with a company that used deceptive rent-to-own practices while partnering with major furniture, appliance and electronics retailers. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

North Carolinians will get millions in restitution and lease forgiveness as part of a settlement over deceptive rent-to-own practices.

The $183.5 settlement with Acima Digital and its parent company was reached by a group of attorneys general of 43 states.

Acima Digital partners with major retailers such as Best Buy, Rooms To Go and Ashley Furniture to offer rent-to-own options for people buying furniture, electronics and appliances.

If approved by the court, the settlement will bring over $1.66 million in restitution to more than 6,200 North Carolinians. More than 3,300 people in the state will get a total of around $4.24 million in lease forgiveness.

If you are eligible for part of this settlement money, you’ll be contacted by the settlement administrator or Acima; you don’t need to take any action.

“Acima tricked North Carolinians into rent-to-own agreements with unfair, unexpected terms that left them with higher costs,” Attorney General Jeff Jackson said in a news release. “This settlement means they can’t do this to anyone else, and it brings money back to thousands of North Carolinians who were deceived by Acima.”

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

What Acima did, according to the AG

Acima allows shoppers to rent major purchases by making auto-renewing payments. Shoppers can buy items by continuing to make payments for a certain period of time or by paying off what they owe early.

According to the news release announcing the settlement, Acima led customers to believe their payment periods were for 90 days, and they wouldn’t be charged interest. But Acima automatically enrolled customers, without telling them, into 12-month payment plans that included interest.

The result, according to the news release, was that some customers paid double what was advertised by the retailer.

Acima did credit checks, though it said it wouldn’t, according to the news release. Credit checks can affect your credit rating. And it acted like a debt collector, calling customers, sending threatening emails and making negative reports to credit reporting agencies when customers missed payments, the news release said.

The company also marked up prices of rent-to-own items, didn’t train retail partners on the real cost of its rent-to-own agreements, and prevented shoppers from getting out of their agreements without a penalty by returning the purchases to Acima, according to the news release.

What else Acima will do

The settlement also requires Acima to:

Stop deceptive advertising and marking up retail partners’ prices

Clearly display agreement terms and conditions during the electronic signature process

Stop preventing customers from ending their agreements by returning purchases to Acima

Stop reporting rent-to-own agreements to the big three credit reporting agencies for five years

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