Authorities say Jennifer McGrath Butler, 49, left two children unattended in a residence with multiple unsecured firearms, leading to the death of one child. File photo/The News & Observer

A North Carolina mother faces a felony child abuse charge for allegedly leaving two children unattended in a home with multiple unsecured firearms in August, leading to the death of one of the children, according to court records.

Jennifer McGrath Butler, 49, was arrested by Angier police on Nov. 4 after authorities said she left her 15-year-old child and the child’s 13-year-old brother “unattended in a residence with multiple unsecured firearms.” As a result, the 15-year-old suffered a “serious bodily injury,” causing his death, an arrest warrant alleges.

Butler’s arrest warrant states she’s from Fuquay-Varina, but a release order filed Thursday says she’s from Smithfield.

Court documents do not provide further details.

Butler now faces a felony charge of negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. She’s being held in Harnett County custody — where authorities have not authorized her release, citing the violent charge involving a child — and will appear in court on Monday for a first appearance hearing, according to court records.